New Orleans & Co. Announces Outdoor Living Expo

NEW ORLEANS – The Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Expo (HPBExpo), the industry’s premier annual marketplace, is set to take place March 26-29 at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Around 6,000 industry participants from around the world are expected to attend.

Organized by the Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association (HPBA), this leading trade show brings together manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and suppliers to showcase the latest advancements in barbecue technology, fireplaces, chimneys, outdoor living products, and accessories.

For over 40 years, HPBExpo has been a hub of innovation, education, and collaboration, attracting professionals from around the world. This year’s event will feature an expansive exhibition floor where attendees can explore cutting-edge products and technologies shaping the future of the industry.

Live-action displays and demonstrations of heating appliances and outdoor cooking techniques will bring the exhibit spaces to life, offering an interactive and immersive experience for attendees both indoors and outdoors.

Beyond product showcases, HPBExpo is an essential destination for industry education, offering 36 expert-led sessions free to registered attendees. Topics range from tax credits and customer service strategies to hands-on grilling and emerging product trends, providing valuable insights for businesses looking to stay ahead in a competitive market.

Networking is also a major focus of HPBExpo, with opportunities to connect through retailer roundtables, affiliate organization receptions, manufacturer-hosted events, and exclusive gatherings such as HPBA’s Ultimate Awards Show & Bayou Bash Industry Party and HPBExpo After Dark.

The HPBA’s Ultimate Awards Show & Bayou Bash Industry Party will take place on March 28 from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. and will recognize outstanding members and affiliates within the hearth, patio, and barbecue industry, with awards such as Retailer of the Year and Affiliate of the Year honoring excellence in retail, customer service, and industry involvement. Following the awards ceremony, the Bayou Bash Industry Party will offer attendees a lively atmosphere to celebrate and connect.

Another key event, HPBExpo After Dark, provides multiple opportunities for networking in a more relaxed, social setting in the city with two package options available. Preferred packages can be purchased during badge registration or through the HPBExpo website.

Last year’s HPBExpo at the Nashville Music City Center in Tennessee attracted approximately 11,000 attendees and featured around 450 exhibitors.