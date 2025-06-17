New Orleans & Co. Announces Blockbuster Summer Tourism Season

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans & Company, the city’s official destination marketing organization, has announced a major lineup of events slated to bring thousands of visitors to New Orleans this summer.

ESSENCE Festival of Culture®

The “ESSENCE Festival of Culture® Presented by Coca-Cola” returns July 3–6, anchoring the city’s Independence Day weekend festivities. Taking place across at the Caesars Superdome and Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, the event is expected to draw tens of thousands of attendees for concerts, wellness expos, and cultural programming with the theme We Are “Made Like This.” Boyz II Men, Davido, Maxwell, Master P, GloRilla, The Isley Brothers, Nas, and Summer Walker are among the artists set to take the stage. Jermaine Dupri will perform a tribute to legendary producer Quincy Jones​.

Go Fourth on the River

On July 4, Go Fourth on the River will offer a free, family-friendly celebration along the Mississippi River, featuring family-friendly attractions throughout the day and a celebration of America’s independence with a free fireworks display held over the Mississippi River, stretching between the Gov. Nicholls St. Wharf and the Canal St. Dock. The fireworks begin at 9:00 p.m. and can be enjoyed from both river banks.

- Sponsors -

GalaxyCon

For the first time, GalaxyCon will bring its multi-genre pop culture convention to New Orleans from July 11–13 at the Convention Center. The event will feature celebrity guests, fan panels, cosplay contests, and vendor exhibits. Tickets start at $40 and have been selling rapidly.

UFC Debut

In a major first for the city’s sports scene, UFC 318: Holloway vs Poirier 3 will take place at the Smoothie King Center on July 19, marking New Orleans’ debut as a host city for a UFC fight card.

Tales of the Cocktail

The 23rd annual Tales of the Cocktail® (TOTCF) event is taking place from July 20-25 is the global cocktail conference, organized by the nonprofit organization Tales of the Cocktail Foundation. This year, TOTCF has chosen the theme “Evolve” to celebrate the ongoing transformation of the cocktail industry with a dynamic lineup of signature programming, including educational seminars, Beyond the Bar events, tastings, Futures Labs, and much more.

- Partner Content - Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles? Only 10% of... Read More

COOLinary New Orleans

From August 1–31, COOLinary New Orleans will showcase specially priced prix-fixe menus from some of the city’s top restaurants, giving locals and visitors the chance to explore the culinary scene at a discount.

New Orleans Museum Month

New Orleans Museum Month will also run throughout August, offering reciprocal free admission to dozens of museums for members of any participating institution across the Greater New Orleans region. Highlights include the New Orleans Museum of Art (NOMA), one of the city’s premier art institutions located in City Park, and StudioBE, a contemporary art space in the Bywater founded by local artist BMike.

Visitors can explore historic homes such as the Hermann-Grima House in the French Quarter, Historic BK House & Gardens on Chartres Street, and the Pitot House along Bayou St. John. The Longue Vue House and Gardens, a grand estate in Lakewood South, also joins the lineup.

- Sponsors -

Several museums showcase Louisiana’s cultural history, including The Cabildo, Louisiana State Museum, Historic New Orleans Collection, and the Confederate Memorial Hall Museum.

Art lovers can enjoy the Contemporary Arts Center, Ogden Museum of Southern Art, and the Ashe Cultural Arts Center, while those interested in culinary heritage can visit the Southern Food & Beverage Museum and Sazerac House.

Specialty museums include the American Italian Cultural Center, the Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience, and the New Orleans African American Museum. Science and history enthusiasts may want to stop by the New Orleans Pharmacy Museum or the TEP Center, which explores civil rights education.

Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships

Capping off the summer, the 2025 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships will be held August 7–10 at the Smoothie King Center. The competition, which follows the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, will serve as the first major step on the road to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

New Orleans is poised for a busy and economically impactful summer.