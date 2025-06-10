New Orleans City Park Invites Community to Affirm Plan

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – City Park Conservancy (CPC) invites members of the Greater New Orleans region to take part in the final interactive community planning meeting to provide input on the future of New Orleans City Park.

Community Meeting: Taste-Testing the Gumbo is the last in a series of iterative planning meetings that use a “Making Gumbo”metaphor to describe the planning process, and will be held on June 25 at the Pavilion of the Two Sisters in City Park.

Due to the large turnout at past meetings, participants are asked to choose between a morning session at 11:30 a.m. or an evening session at 6:00 p.m. Refreshments will be provided. CPC asks attendees to please RSVP for their preferred session to ensure accommodation and planning materials for everyone.

- Sponsors -

Upcoming June Meeting

In this meeting, participants will review the proposed City Park Plan, which has been shaped by community input through multiple engagement interactions. This session will focus on a review of the plan by zone to confirm it reflects community interests and fosters the best outcome for City Park’s future. Attendees will also participate in a table-top activity to provide input on the types of programming they would like to see in the Park, learn about the next steps in the process, and celebrate the collective effort that has led to this exciting final stage of the planning process.

“The June meeting will be a great opportunity for our community to revisit and reflect on the Park plan that has been created through this collaborative co-design process,” said Rebecca Dietz, CPC President & CEO. “At this meeting, we are going to ensure that the vision we’ve built together with our community lays a strong foundation for City Park’s bright future, and we are going to talk about ways for the community to continue to be involved in supporting our Park.”

April Meeting

At the last Community Meeting in April, over 500 community members and CPC staff reviewed and co-designed a draft City Park Plan that brought together Foundational Planning and Placemaking Ideas generated in preceding community meetings. Community participants were shown a presentation highlighting Integrated Planning Ideas and explored how these ideas could take shape throughout the Park. Participants also assessed how well the ideas aligned with City Park’s Core Intentions — including improving accessibility, supporting nature and biodiversity, honoring history, and creating fun opportunities for all ages.

- Partner Content - Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles? Only 10% of... Read More

Full Summary

To access the full summary of Community Meeting: Prepping the Ingredients and the full summary of Community Meeting: Mixing the Gumbo, visit City Park Conservancy’s Community Input page.

This plan is made possible through a lead gift from the Greg Keller Foundation. For more information, visit NewOrleansCityPark.org.

Next Steps

Following Community Meeting: Taste-Testing the Gumbo, the City Park Plan will be submitted for approval to CPC and City Park Improvement Association boards on Aug. 26. Community members will have the opportunity to continue to stay involved throughout the design process once the plan is approved.

- Sponsors -

The City Park Plan will foster an innovative and thoughtful long-term proposal for the Park grounded in serving the greater good, addressing community needs, preserving historical and cultural context, enhancing environmental resiliency, and fostering a welcoming sense of place.

City Park Plan Community Engagement Meeting: Taste-Testing the Gumbo

When: Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Session 1: Doors at 11:30am; Presentation + Activity at 12pm

Session 2: Doors at 6pm; Presentation + Activity at 6:30pm

Where: Pavilion of the Two Sisters | 3 Victory Avenue, NOLA 70124

Registration: bit.ly/CPP-Final

About City Park Conservancy

City Park Conservancy is the 501(c)3 that operates the day-to-day care of City Park, in partnership with the City Park Improvement Association and oversees programming, fundraising, and membership management of the 1,300-acre Park. For over 170 years, City Park has provided access to abundant natural and cultural resources to residents of the region and visitors from around the world.

The Park’s 1,300 acres make it one of the largest urban parks in the United States. City Park is a popular place to fish on the bayou, picnic, experience safe outdoor play, or engage in athletic pursuits – as evidenced by more than 3.2 million unique visits each year. The Park’s annual operating budget is largely derived from self-generated activities, often weather dependent. To learn more about the Park and to contribute to help maintain its greenspaces and community programs, visit NewOrleansCityPark.org.