New Orleans City Park Conservancy Invites Community to Planning Meeting

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – City Park Conservancy (CPC) has announced that it is inviting members of the Greater New Orleans region to take part in the interactive community planning meeting to help design the future of New Orleans City Park. This meeting is the third one in a series of four planning meetings open to GNO region residents.

Community Meeting: Mixing the Gumbo is part of a series of iterative planning meetings that use a “Making Gumbo” metaphor to describe the planning process, and will be held on April 9 at the Pavillion of the Two Sisters. Because of the large turnout at past meetings, participants are asked to choose between a morning session at 11:30am or an evening session at 6pm. Refreshments and food will be provided. The Park asks attendees to please RSVP now for their preferred session to ensure there are accommodations and planning materials for everyone.

In this meeting, participants will combine the Foundational Planning Themes and Placemaking Ideas from past meetings to begin the co-design process for the City Park Plan. This session will focus on aligning these ideas with the Core Intentions established during previous sessions and transforming them into actionable integrated planning designs for the Park’s future.

“This meeting is going to be very informative for our community members,” said Rebecca Dietz, CPC President and CEO. “This is where the concepts that the public has shared with us are becoming a part of the Park’s actual design plan. We’re excited to show people how their ideas are coming to life.”

At the last Community Meeting in January, residents and stakeholders engaged in a collaborative placemaking activity to shape the future of City Park. Using a structured reference sheet with Existing and Future Placemaking Ideas as a guide, participants categorized key proposals into three areas:

Improve (what we have): Attendees highlighted the need for better wayfinding signage, enhanced lighting for safety, and trail improvements to ensure accessibility and ecological sustainability.

Revive (what was lost): Community members advocated for the restoration of water features, the renovation of historic bridges, and the revitalization of picnic areas and walking trails, emphasizing the importance of preserving City Park's heritage while making it functional for modern use.

Add (what is missing): Ideas included a City Park Museum, additional sports and recreational facilities, biking trails, and an increase of public art installations highlight the desire for a City Park rooted in New Orleans history and culture.

Youth priorities were a key focus, ensuring that teen-friendly spaces, inclusive playgrounds, and recreational opportunities remain integral to the Park’s future. The public engagement offered valuable insights, reinforcing the community’s shared commitment to making City Park more accessible, sustainable, and engaging for all generations.

To access the full summary of Community Meeting: Stirring the Roux, and the full summary of Community Meeting: Prepping the Ingredients, visit City Park Conservancy’s Community Input page.

For those who cannot attend the meeting on April 9, there are more opportunities to participate – pop-up events led by Community Fellows in every council district – as well as a future community meeting on June 25.

When complete, the City Park Plan will foster an innovative and thoughtful long-term proposal for the Park grounded in serving the greater good, addressing community needs, preserving historical and cultural context, enhancing environmental resiliency, and fostering a welcoming sense of place.

This plan is made possible through a lead gift from the Greg Keller Foundation. For more information, visit NewOrleansCityPark.org.

City Park Plan Community Engagement Meeting: Mixing the Gumbo

When: Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Session 1: Doors at 11:30am; Presentation + Activity at 12pm

Session 2: Doors at 6pm; Presentation + Activity at 6:30pm

Where: Pavilion of the Two Sisters | 3 Victory Avenue, NOLA 70124

Registration: https://bit.ly/CPP_MixingReg

About City Park Conservancy

City Park Conservancy is the 501(c)3 that operates the day-to-day care of City Park, in partnership with the City Park Improvement Association and oversees programming, fundraising, and membership management of the 1,300-acre Park. For over 170 years, City Park has provided access to abundant natural and cultural resources to residents of the region and visitors from around the world. The Park’s 1,300 acres make it one of the largest urban parks in the United States. City Park is a popular place to fish on the bayou, picnic, experience safe outdoor play, or engage in athletic pursuits – as evidenced by more than 3.2 million unique visits each year. The Park’s annual operating budget is largely derived from self-generated activities, often weather dependent. To learn more about the Park and to contribute to help maintain its greenspaces and community programs, visit NewOrleansCityPark.org.