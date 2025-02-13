New Orleans City Park Conservancy Announces Lark in the Park Event

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The City Park Conservancy (CPC) announced its signature seasonal fundraiser, Lark in the Park, is set for March 14. The annual event treats guests to a glamorous gathering featuring live music, delectable dishes from restaurants across the city, and specialty cocktails within the New Orleans Botanical Garden and the Pavilion of the Two Sisters.

“There is no better way to start spring than Lark in the Park,” said CPC President and CEO Rebecca Dietz. “Not only does this incredible event provide important funding for all aspects of the Park, but it also provides an opportunity to reconnect with friends, colleagues and the Park itself at a special time of year.”

Lark in the Park kicks off with a Patron Party in the beautiful Botanical Garden at 7:00 p.m. where guests will experience high-end beverage brands and live music outdoors. At 8:00 p.m. the gala in the Pavilion opens with an entertaining atmosphere – local favorite Where Y’acht will have partygoers dancing into the evening hours.

Since 1982, funds raised at Lark in the Park have provided year-round care for New Orleans City Park’s 1,300 acres – from the historic live oaks, gardens, and nature trails – to the cultural and recreational amenities so important to this region.

General Admission, Friends of City Park Member, and Party Flock tickets – as well as multiple sponsorship opportunities – are available for purchase. For more information and to book, visit here.

About City Park Conservancy

City Park Conservancy is the 501(c)3 that operates the day-to-day care of City Park, in partnership with the City Park Improvement Association, and oversees programming, fundraising, and membership management of the 1,300-acre Park. For over 170 years, City Park has provided access to abundant natural and cultural resources to residents of the region and visitors from around the world. The Park’s 1,300 acres make it one of the largest urban parks in the United States. City Park is a popular place to fish on the bayou, picnic, experience safe outdoor play, or engage in athletic pursuits – as evidenced by more than 3.2 million unique visits each year. The Park’s annual operating budget is largely derived from self-generated activities, often weather dependent. To learn more about the Park and to contribute to help maintain its greenspaces and community programs.