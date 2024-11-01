New Orleans Chefs Come Together for Cooks For Carolina to Support Asheville’s Independent Restaurants

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — In the wake of Hurricane Helene, Asheville, North Carolina, faces significant challenges, particularly for its local restaurants. In response, over 20 chefs and restaurant owners from New Orleans have come together to launch Cooks for Carolina, a dinner series aimed at providing support to independent restaurants and their employees in Asheville and Buncombe County.

Each participating restaurant from New Orleans will donate 100% of the proceeds from their unique events to the Always Asheville Fund, a nonprofit initiative coordinated by Explore Asheville. This fund is dedicated to distributing grants to help small, independent restaurants in the affected areas. Several chefs from North Carolina will also participate, sharing their experiences and challenges as they work to rebuild.

The events are set to begin on Nov. 6 and will run through the holiday season. Reservations are required and can be made online.

- Sponsors -

Chef John Harris, of Lilette and Bouligny Tavern, expressed solidarity with Asheville’s culinary community: “Having experienced similar challenges, we understand the difficulties they are facing. Asheville is a wonderful place, and it’s important to support these restaurants as they strive to recover.”

Jacob Sessoms, founder and chef-partner at Perfectly Ad Hoc Hospitality Group in Asheville, highlighted the swift response from New Orleans chefs: “We are grateful for their support, as they understand our situation and have quickly stepped up to help.”

Vic Isley, president & CEO of Explore Asheville, remarked on the community’s resilience: “The Always Asheville Fund aims to assist small independent businesses in our area with emergency grants, ensuring the sustainability of our local hospitality industry.”

Explore Asheville, a nonprofit organization under the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority, has established the Always Asheville Fund to aid in the recovery efforts following the hurricane.

Cooks for Carolina Dinner Series Schedule

Sunday, Nov. 10

Chef Adolfo Garcia with The Caribbean Kings, Chefs Edgar Caro and Alfredo Nogueira

Location: La Boca, 6 p.m.

Visiting Chefs: Jacob Sessoms & Peyton Barrell

Supported by: Cathead Distillery, Inland Seafood, Thompson Meats

- Sponsors -

Monday, Nov. 11

Chefs Aaron Burgau, Justin Devillier, Maggie Scales, Ashwin Vilkhu, Sophina Uong, and Michael Gulotta

Location: Paradigm Gardens

Visiting Chefs: Jacob Sessoms & Peyton Barrell

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Chef Edgar Caro with Chef Jimi Setchim

Guest Chefs: Alfredo Nogueira & Tony Rodrigue

Location: Brasa

Visiting Chef: Jacob Sessoms

Supported by: Cathead Distillery & Inland Seafood

Sunday, Nov. 17

Chef John Harris

Location: Lilette

Visiting Chefs: Jacob Sessoms & Trevor Payne

Tuesday, Nov. 19

Chefs Donald Link, Stephen Stryjewski, & Ryan Prewitt

Location: Cochon Restaurant at Calcasieu

Visiting Chefs: Jacob Sessoms & Trevor Payne

Wednesday, Nov. 20

Chef Sophina Uong

Guest Chefs: Brett Monteleone & Wilfredo Avelar

Location: Mister Mao

Visiting Chef: Jacob Sessoms

Supported by: Cathead Distillery, Inland Seafood & French Truck Coffee

Wednesday, Nov. 20

Ti Martin and Lally Brennan with Chef Meg Bickford

Guest Chef: Rob Mistry

Location: Commander’s Palace

Visiting Chefs: Jacob Sessoms & Matt Dawes

Supported by: Cathead Distillery

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Chef EJ Lagasse

Location: The Wine Bar at Emeril’s

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Chef Phillip Lopez

Location: Galatoire’s

Monday, Dec. 2

Chef Susan Spicer

Location: Rosedale

Supported by: Cathead Distillery & Inland Seafood

Monday, Dec. 2

Chef Justin Devillier

Location: La Petite Grocery

Visiting Chef: Peyton Barrell

For further information, event updates, and to make reservations, please visit www.cooksforcarolina.com.