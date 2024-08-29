“We are looking to achieve a point where there are no barriers to entry for women business owners in the public and private sector.”

One of the most prolific entrepreneurial organizations in the country, the Women’s Business Enterprise Council South (WBEC South), a regional partner organization of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), has fostered burgeoning women-owned businesses in New Orleans and the southern United States for three decades.

“We are looking to achieve a point where there are no barriers to entry for women business owners in the public and private sector,” says Phala Mire, President and CEO of WBEC South. “As long as women are starting and growing businesses, we will continue to do the work that we do.”

Celebrating its 30th year, WBEC South is excited to host its 2024 WE SUMMIT; a two-day showcase of women entrepreneurs and women-owned businesses. Hosted at the Intercontinental Hotel in New Orleans on September 11 – 12, the WE SUMMIT is jam-packed with events, panels, and networking opportunities with professionals from every industry; from auto, gas, gaming, sports, entertainment, and so much more.

Day One features mini master classes on subjects such as AI and Digital Marketing, along with a general session covering “The Power of a Perfect Pitch.” Then on Day Two, enjoy the “Amplify Your Pitch Competition” as six entrepreneurs pitch live for a judging panel, along with wide-ranging industry forums on topics ranging from the Automotive, Oil & Gas, Retail, and Government. Capping off the evening is the 30th Anniversary WE Awards and Scholarship Gala, silent auction, and cocktail reception. There is truly no better place to be to celebrate and champion women in business than the 2024 WE Summit & Awards.

For more information visit www.wbecsouth.org.

401 St. Joseph Street, Suite 2A | New Orleans | 504-830-0149 | wbecsouth.org