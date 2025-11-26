New Orleans Chamber to Host 2025 Annual Meeting

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – On Dec. 12, the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce will bring together business leaders and city officials to discuss the future of New Orleans under its new leadership. The event will be held at the Hilton Riverside New Orleans – Grand Ballroom at 11:00 a.m. The afternoon begins with networking, followed by a luncheon and program at noon.

New Leadership – New City!

This year’s theme “New Leadership-New City!” underscores the Chamber’s commitment to collaboration and progress as New Orleans enters a new era, and will include a panel discussion featuring New Orleans Mayor-Elect Helena Moreno, At-Large Councilmember JP Morrell and District A Councilmember Joe Giarrusso.

“The Annual Meeting is our chance to celebrate progress and look ahead to new opportunities for the Chamber and the business community,” said Shelina Davis, Executive Committee Chairwoman. “At 1,400 members strong, the Chamber is here to meet the needs of the business community. At this vital turning point, this year’s event will foster collaboration, partnership and connection as we navigate our city’s dynamic economy.”

- Sponsors -

Dr. Charles C. Teamer, Sr. Award

For the second year, the Chamber will announce the winner of the Dr. Charles C. Teamer, Sr. Award. This award honors a distinguished leader in the New Orleans business community who demonstrates unwavering support for the Chamber and its mission, champions equity, fairness and inclusivity within their business and across the Crescent City, makes impactful contributions that drive positive economic and social change and exhibits leadership that inspires others and promotes collaboration in moving the city forward.

Named in honor of Dr. Charles C. Teamer, Sr., who served as Chairman of the New Orleans Board of Directors from 2008 to 2010, this award pays homage to Dr. Teamer’s visionary leadership. Dr. Teamer played a vital role in expanding the Chamber’s membership and establishing the Chairman’s Council – a prestigious group of annual investors committed to the Chamber’s long-term success. Since 2009, he has also continued his service as Chairman of the Chamber Foundation, furthering his commitment to the Chamber’s mission.

“The New Orleans Chamber has been a catalyst for business and economic development for 21 years,” said Sandra Lombana Lindquist, Chamber president & CEO, “As the convener, unifier and collective voice of New Orleans business, the Annual Meeting is one of the city’s most important opportunities each year to grow connections and find unique and innovative ways to move forward as a community.”

- Partner Content - What Business Leaders Should Know Before Their Next IT Audit Information Technology (IT) audits have become a necessity for businesses, both big and small, to ascertain their level of technology and cybersecurity risk on a global... Read More

Tickets and Sponsorships

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities for the 2025 Annual Meeting are now open to the public at neworleanschamber.org. Ticket sales end Dec. 10 at noon.

The New Orleans Chamber of Commerce

The New Orleans Chamber is a leading business organization dedicated to supporting and promoting the growth of businesses in the Greater New Orleans area. With a strong focus on innovation, collaboration, and community engagement, the chamber provides valuable resources, networking opportunities, and advocacy efforts to empower businesses and drive economic development in the region.