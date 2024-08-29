The TekChix

“Our mission is to support our clients in Louisiana by helping to build an environment that supports and sustains growth.”

Providing top-tier staffing services to top IT firms throughout the United States, Tekchix is the brainchild of Norma Jean McClain, a recruiting maverick who saw a gap in the industry and rose to fill it with the finest available talent from across the country. A New Orleans native and LSU Alumnus, McClain began her career in the IT field but soon discovered a deep well of underutilized talent that had the potential to transform organizations for the better. With a baroque mentality of fewer clients/better service, Tekchix is hyper-focused on aligning prime candidates for careers that meet their goals, rather than placing bodies in jobs without any specificity. Norma knows that finding the right fit for clients and candidates leads to higher retention and, ultimately, long-term benefits for all.

“The industry as a whole isn’t interested in helping candidates traverse the roadmap of their career, they are simply interested in making a placement,” says McClain. “What we do takes more time and effort, but our clients always see the results firsthand.”

A longtime member of the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce, Tekchix has evolved in a world transitioning from fully in-office staffing to hybrid/remote workplaces. Through the Chamber, McClain and Tekchix have been able to reach new customers, explore exciting expansion opportunities, and hear directly from the industries they serve. Louisiana is primed for massive expansion in tech and Tekchix is ready to answer the call by retaining top-tier talent and spearheading an IT revolution on the Gulf Coast.

3445 N Causeway Boulevard | Metairie | 504-312-1209 | tekchix.com