As one of the most critical public utilities in the city, the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans (SWBNO) has made great strides in recent years to modernize its operations, boost efficiency, and strengthen community relations. As a member of the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce, SWBNO is deeply integrated into the commercial fabric of the city, leveraging key infrastructural advancements to benefit both residents and businesses.

A centerpiece of SWBNO’s modernization efforts is its Smart Metering Program which is transforming how the utility – and soon customers – can monitor water usage. To date, over 35,000 meters have been installed with full completion slated for the end of 2025.

One of the immediate benefits of the Smart Metering Program is the issuance of “Continuous Usage Letters” to customers where Smart Meter data shows constant water usage, which may indicate a leak. This proactive approach enables quick resolution of potential issues, helping customers avoid unexpectedly high bills. An online portal, launching this Fall, will give customers real-time access to usage data, allowing customers to manage their water consumption effectively and receive prompt notifications of any unusual usage or service disruptions.

“The best way to gauge the effectiveness of the Smart Metering Program is by how little feedback we have received from our customers – in this instance, no news has been good news,” says Executive Director Ghassan Korban. “The accuracy of our Smart Meter readings empowers our customers to monitor their usage in real-time and take action to resolve any issues promptly. We are already seeing the program’s success.”

Another key area of SWBNO’s focus is the upcoming transfer of the city’s minor drainage system from the Department of Public Works (DPW) in January 2025. This system, which includes catch basins and smaller drainage lines, is vital for one of America’s rainiest cities, which also faces elevation challenges. SWBNO is working with city partners to centralize drainage operations and identifying funding options that will prioritize cleaning, maintaining, and repairing all aspects of the stormwater system – from catch basins to lateral drainage lines and canals to drainage pumps. It’s an all hands-on-deck approach to addressing an aging drainage system.

“Bringing the entire drainage system under one roof is of vital importance,” says Korban, “In this case, we are excited to be responsible for everything and are actively preparing to hit the ground running when the transfer occurs.”

SWBNO has its eye toward the future, with initiatives ranging from the Power Complex for the city’s drainage and drinking water pumps, as well as the Lead Service Line Replacement Program. The latter aims to identify and replace outdated lines across the by 2037. A public map of the city’s lead service lines will be available this October.

At the core of it all, SWBNO’s relationship with the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce stands paramount as a key link to the lifeblood of the city and to the people who power it. “SWBNO has an incredibly encouraging and gratifying relationship with the Chamber,” says Korban. “It’s not only about being engaged and knowing what is happening in the city but about allowing us a chance to speak with and hear from, business owners and private citizens directly to educate them of our successes, challenges, and opportunities. The more educated we are as a community, the more informed our Chamber partners are, the more they can help us in our mission to improve the quality of life in New Orleans. Water is life.”

