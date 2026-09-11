NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Chamber of Commerce has announced its 2026 Annual Meeting to be held Wednesday, Dec. 9 at the Hilton Riverside New Orleans – Grand Ballroom. The event begins at 11 a.m. with registration and networking, followed by a program with lunch from noon to 1:30 p.m. The Chamber will build on its usual program and present multiple awards this year to local business leaders in a number of categories.

“We’re excited to bring the New Orleans business community together to celebrate the people and businesses making a difference in our city,” said Sandra Lombana Lindquist, president and CEO of the New Orleans Chamber. “This is what the Chamber is all about, shining a light on the leaders who are helping move New Orleans forward.”

New Orleans Chamber Sets 2026 Annual Meeting. Photo provided by the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce.

Awards to Recognize Business Leaders

At this year’s program, the Chamber will present Michael Hecht with the Business Champion Award, which is given to a community member who strengthens the business ecosystem, inspires and empowers others and drives progress. In addition to the Business Champion Award, the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce will announce the winners of four other awards.

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New Orleans Chamber Sets 2026 Annual Meeting. Photo provided by the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce.

Named in honor of Dr. Charles C. Teamer, Sr., who served as Chairman of the New Orleans Board of Directors from 2008 to 2010, the Dr. Charles C. Teamer Award pays homage to Dr. Teamer’s visionary leadership, his role in expanding the Chamber’s membership and establishing the Chairman’s Council. The recipient of this award demonstrates unwavering support for the Chamber, champions equity and drives New Orleans forward. This will mark the third year for the Chamber to bestow the Dr. Charles C. Teamer, Sr. award. Previous winners were Alden J. McDonald with Liberty Bank in 2024 and Anthony LaMothe from Anthony LaMothe Photography in 2025.

The Small Business Award , presented by Verizon, will be given to a small business that demonstrates success and innovation in New Orleans.

The 504ward Young Professionals Award will be presented to someone who excels in their profession and shows strong potential as an emerging leader, invests their time and talents into the future of New Orleans and connects and motivates their peers through collaboration, service and fresh ideas.

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The ALICE Pathways to Prosperity Award , sponsored by Chalmette Refining and created in partnership with the New Orleans Chamber and United Way of Southeast Louisiana, recognizes a Chamber member advancing economic opportunity and financial stability for working families. The award honors businesses that strengthen employee financial security, create pathways to higher earnings and support solutions that address barriers facing ALICE households.

New Orleans Chamber Sets 2026 Annual Meeting. Photo provided by the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce.

Nominations and Tickets – New Orleans Chamber 2026 Annual Meeting

The deadline to submit nominations for these four awards is Wednesday, Nov. 11. Visit www.neworleanschamber.org to learn more about each award and to submit a nomination.