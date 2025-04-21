New Orleans Chamber of Commerce Speakers Announced

NEW ORLEANS (press release) –The New Orleans Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Spring Luncheon on Friday, May 16, 2025, at the Sheraton New Orleans. The event brings together business leaders to provide the community with important updates and high-power networking opportunities.

This year’s luncheon will feature Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams and NOPD Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick, highlighting the unprecedented collaboration between the District Attorney’s office and NOPD that is strengthening conviction rates and enhancing public trust.

“The Chamber understands that business success relies on strong partnerships and collaboration,” said Sandra Lombana Lindquist, Chamber President & CEO. “We’re encouraged by the progress in public safety and its positive impact on our economy. We want our local business leaders to understand how effective, results-driven partnership at all levels benefits our city’s collective growth and success.”

The event will take place on May 16th in the Grand Ballroom at the Sheraton Hotel from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Pre-registration is required and must be completed by May 13th at 12 p.m. Tickets for members are $125 and $175 for non-members and sponsorship opportunities are available. Event registration can be completed online.

To learn more about the New Orleans Chamber Commerce or The Spring Luncheon visit NewOrleansChamber.org.

About the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce

The New Orleans Chamber of Commerce is a membership-based organization consisting of business and community leaders who work together to create a dynamic business climate that drives entrepreneurship and business success in the New Orleans community. Celebrating 20 years in 2024, the Chamber connects businesses to foster development in the New Orleans community through networking, education and advocacy. With a network of more than 1,400 member businesses, the Chamber is a driving force in the Greater New Orleans business community.