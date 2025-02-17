New Orleans Chamber of Commerce names Ashley Hilsman Chief Operating Officer

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The New Orleans Chamber of Commerce has announced the promotion of Ashley Hilsman to the position of chief operating officer. Hilsman previously served as executive vice president, playing an instrumental role in the organization’s operational and financial growth leading up to its 20th anniversary in 2024.

As chief operating officer, Hilsman will be responsible for the Chamber’s day-to-day operations and oversee the implementation of the Chamber’s strategic initiatives, as well as continue to work closely with President and CEO Sandra Lombana Lindquist to meet the needs of the Chamber’s expanding membership.

“As the New Orleans Chamber embarks on the next 20 years, we are excited to lift up innovative leaders who are wholeheartedly committed to the success of our local business community,” said Lombana Lindquist. “Ashley has been the driving force behind some of our most successful programs and hundreds of events, bringing revenue, efficiency and progress to our organization.”

- Sponsors -

Hilsman joined the New Orleans Chamber as events director in 2017, promoted to vice president of events & community engagement in 2020 and executive vice president in 2022. Before her work at the Chamber, she worked in festival and events management, hospitality and served as a wish coordinator for the Make a Wish Foundation, where she fulfilled over 300 wishes for children. Ashley has been named in the Biz New Orleans Biz500 list in both 2024 and 2025 and was a 2023 honoree of the Association of Chamber of CommercevExecutives’ 40 Under 40.

“I am honored to step into the role of chief operating officer at the New Orleans Chamber, where I have spent over seven years championing the growth and perseverance of our local business community,” said Hilsman. “In this new capacity, I look forward to building on the foundation of advocacy, economic development and entrepreneurial enrichment that has successfully driven growth in the past years.”

Hilsman is a graduate of Presbyterian College in Clinton, South Carolina. She serves on the board of the NewvOrleans Regional Leadership Institute (NORLI) and is a float captain with the Krewe of Tucks.

About the New Orleans Chamber

The New Orleans Chamber of Commerce is a membership-based organization consisting of business and community leaders who work together to create a dynamic business climate that drives entrepreneurship and business success in the New Orleans community. The Chamber connects all businesses to foster development in the New Orleans community through networking, education and advocacy. With a network of more than 1,300 member businesses, the Chamber is a driving force in the Greater New Orleans business community.