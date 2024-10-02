New Orleans Chamber of Commerce Members Reap the Benefits!

In the vibrant tapestry of the New Orleans business community, the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce offers its members opportunity, support and networking. The experiences of these local businesses illustrate how membership in the Chamber can be a game-changer, providing invaluable benefits that extend far beyond mere exposure.

Online Optimism and Mosaic Property Valuations: Making Valuable Connections

Networking

Sam Olmsted and Sheila Schwertz met in the fall of 2023 at a Chamber “Dine Around” event. Olmsted, Managing Director in the New Orleans headquarters of digital marketing and design agency Online Optimism, joined the Chamber more than seven years ago. Schwertz, Principal and Vice President of Staff and Community Relations for Mosaic Property Valuations, became a Chamber member about six months prior to the networking event.

“When Sam and I met,… we (at Mosaic) were brand new Chamber members,” Schwertz says. Mosaic, which does custom property valuations, had been part of a national franchise structure, but was poised to branch out on their own, with more of a local emphasis.

“We were nervous to leave the national franchise structure,” Schwertz says. “We needed to build a website, (so when) he said ‘digital marketer, located in New Orleans,’ … my antenna went up.”

“I was (and still am) a Chamber Ambassador,” Olmsted says. “We sort of gravitated toward each other. Sheila mentioned she was going to potentially need help with branding. I said, ‘well, when you need us, we’ll be there for you.’ ”

About six months later, they reconnected when Schwertz needed website and marketing help.

“A lot of times there are seeds that are planted within these Chamber meetings that lead to client relationships, bigger discussions, and jobs being gained from different people,” Olmsted says. “There was such a clear through-line from that first encounter to us building the brand and website for Mosaic.”

“The continued benefits of the Chamber really helped strengthen our relationship,” Olmsted says. “I think just putting people in the mindset of continuous community building is really beneficial.”

Hotel Peter and Paul: From Hidden Gem to Local Favorite

Sponsorships

Dixie Krauss, the General Manager of Hotel Peter and Paul, recalls the challenges of introducing their unique establishment to the wider New Orleans community. Opened in 2018, the hotel is situated in the Marigny, in an area off the beaten tourist path. Despite its distinctive design and role in the burgeoning boutique scene, many locals and visitors remained unaware of the hotel’s existence.

Recognizing the need for greater visibility, Krauss turned to the Chamber for assistance. The partnership led to a successful networking event hosted at the hotel, with more than 300 attendees. Krauss says that the positive feedback and the valuable contact information collected from attendees have significantly boosted their promotional efforts and targeted sales.

“This event allowed us to connect with a local audience who may not have previously known about our hotel, restaurant, or event space,” Krauss says. “The response was overwhelmingly positive and provided a great opportunity for us to expand our following.”

DACO Investments: Bridging Communities and Fostering Growth

Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

German Perea Arciniegas, Marketing Director at DACO Investments, shares how the Chamber has played a pivotal role in their brand-building efforts. DACO opened Tacos del Cartel restaurant in the CBD in 2020. The Chamber’s support was instrumental in facilitating their ribbon-cutting ceremony, an event that helped catalyze the economic renaissance in the CBD area post-pandemic.

“We collaborated with the Chamber and the Downtown Development District to celebrate the renaissance of the center of the CBD,” Perea Arciniegas says. “Post Covid, that area was extremely affected from an economic standpoint. The team I joined saw the potential of that area, and the energy it needed to come back. I think Tacos del Cartel was a vessel for that renaissance. Other businesses have opened around us.”

Perea Arciniegas values the Chamber’s ability to connect businesses and foster a supportive community. The exposure provided by the Chamber has been crucial in establishing Tacos del Cartel’s presence and maintaining steady sales with local customers, even during traditionally slower tourist periods.

“What I really like is the brand awareness,” Perea Arciniegas says. “Putting our name in the (Chamber) directory really helped us put our name out there.”

NOLA Staffing: Building Connections and Expanding Reach

Posting Job Opportunities

Meredith Tarver-White, COO of NOLA Staffing, highlights how Chamber membership has enhanced their visibility and connectivity. As a locally owned staffing agency, NOLA Staffing focuses on matching companies with job seekers across various sectors. By utilizing the Chamber’s platform for job postings and participating in events like networking mixers and spotlight sessions, they have made valuable connections.

Tarver-White appreciates the Chamber’s responsiveness.

“(The Chamber) is always open to offering service in any way possible,” Tarver-White says. “(They are) very quick to respond to my emails and very informative, giving whatever support we need.”

These interactions have facilitated NOLA Staffing’s growth and helped them to stay engaged with the local business community. With positions to fill across all sectors–administrative, skilled trade and executive placements–the exposure gained through membership in the Chamber has proven instrumental in expanding their reach and securing new opportunities.

T-Mobile for Business: Expanding Horizons and Community Impact

Posting Local Deals

For T-Mobile for Business’s Account Executive, Daniel Dilbert, Chamber membership was a strategic move to broaden their business network and enhance community engagement. The Chamber provided a platform for T-Mobile to introduce its range of services beyond just cellphones, including fleet tracking, mobile device management, and voice-over-IP solutions.

“Many people don’t know we do more than just cellphones,” Dilbert explains. “We provide solutions that just about any business utilizes today. We joined (the Chamber) to spread the word about our service and performance as leaders in 5G (coverage) in the area.”

Dilbert’s experience underscores how the Chamber’s networking opportunities have allowed T-Mobile to engage with small- and medium-sized businesses in the area, forge valuable connections with nonprofits, and participate in community-impacting events. The Chamber’s support has been crucial in positioning T-Mobile as a comprehensive solutions provider and fostering meaningful local relationships.

“A lot of people like to have everything in one place, so ideally we would like to be a one-stop shop for all the things that companies utilize,” Dilbert says.

The experiences of these businesses reveal the multifaceted benefits of Chamber membership. From enhanced visibility and networking opportunities, to community engagement and support, the Chamber offers a wealth of resources for local enterprises. For businesses like these, the Chamber has proven to be more than just a networking platform—it has been a catalyst for growth, connection, and community impact.

Whether through organizing events, facilitating connections, or providing promotional support, the Chamber plays a crucial role in shaping the success of local enterprises and fostering a thriving business community.

“(Our chance encounter at a networking event) really showed me, right out the chute, the Chamber of Commerce is pretty valuable,” Mosaic’s Schwertz says. “You can shop around and find almost anything that you need as a company to help your business and also to share your business with others. It is a community within itself.”