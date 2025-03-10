New Orleans Chamber of Commerce Announces Series of March Events

The New Orleans Chamber of Commerce is hosting a series of business events designed to connect people, spark collaboration, and celebrate new ventures.

1. The Power Hour Sponsored by Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company takes place on March 11 from noon to 1:00 p.m. This is a structured, results-driven networking event where business professionals have the opportunity to connect, collaborate, and showcase their businesses through a 1‑minute pitch.

The event will take place at 1515 Poydras St. on the 5th floor auditorium. Registration closes at noon on the day of the event.

- Sponsors -

2. The Women’s Business Alliance will meet at Rosie’s on The Roof at 1000 Magazine Street on March 13 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. This is an informal networking event designed for businesswomen to connect, share ideas, and build meaningful relationships within the Chamber community.

3. A Ribbon Cutting event is taking place on March 12 at the New Orleans Jazz Museum Performance Venue at 400 Esplanade Avenue, 3rd floor, from 1:30 – 3:00 p.m. The ribbon cutting ceremony celebrates the opening of a new performance venue at the New Orleans Jazz Museum.

This modern space is set to become a vibrant hub for live jazz performances, further enriching the museum’s role in preserving and promoting New Orleans’ rich musical heritage.

4. Another Ribbon Cutting for the Cowart Roe CPA will take place on March 24 from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. at 2727 Prytania Street Suite 8. This is a ceremonial ribbon cutting event for Cowart Roe CPA.

Cowart Roe CPA LLC is a New Orleans-based firm specializing in providing comprehensive accounting, tax, and business services primarily for individual entrepreneurs and small businesses. The firm is known for its personalized, concierge-style approach, ensuring that clients receive tailored support, from tax preparation and financial reporting to business advisory services.

5. And a third Ribbon Cutting event for Hotard Coaches Inc. will take place on March 25 from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at 2838 Touro Street, New Orleans.

- Sponsors -

In 1935, the Hotard family entered into the bus business with Hotard Bus Line operating a line run service from the River Parishes to New Orleans. Ninety years later, Hotard is the largest charter transportation company in South Louisiana and the Gulf Coast region. Hotard offers charter and contract services with a modern fleet for corporate travel, sports teams, school groups, and more. They operate from multiple Gulf Coast locations including New Orleans, Baton Rouge, and Lafayette.

6. The popular Chamber After 5 will take place at The MISI by Messina’s at 600 Decatur St Level 3 Suite 350 on March 25 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. This is the premier evening networking event hosted by the New Orleans Chamber. It offers an opportunity to connect in a relaxed setting.

For sponsorship opportunities or to reserve an exhibitor table for this event, contact Clare@neworleanschamber.org.

The MISI by Messina’s is a premier event venue located in a renovated historic brewery in the heart of New Orleans, offering versatile and elegantly designed spaces for corporate functions, weddings, and social gatherings. It delivers an elevated hospitality experience with award-winning catering, flexible event planning services, and breathtaking views of the Mississippi River and French Quarter.