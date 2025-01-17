New Orleans Chamber of Commerce Announces 2025 Executive Committee

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The New Orleans Chamber of Commerce announced its 2025 executive committee that will lead the organization into its 21st year of service. The leadership team will be led by Shelina Davis, chief executive officer of Louisiana Public Health Institute (LPHI), as chairwoman. Supporting the new chairwoman, Elizabeth Ellison Frost, community relations manager of Chalmette Refining, will serve as vice chairwoman and Roderic F. Teamer, Sr., director of diversity programs and business development at Louisiana Blue, will continue in an advisory role as immediate past chair.

Rounding out the executive committee are Peter Boylan, president and CEO of Ballard Brands, as treasurer; Amy Boyle Collins, CEO of Gambel Communications, in the role of secretary; and Sandra Lombana Lindquist, CCE, continues in her role as president and CEO of the Chamber.

“2024 was a major milestone for the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce. In the past 20 years we have grown to nearly 1,400 members and progressed in our mission to create a vibrant community of professionals and initiate new programs for our members,” said Lombana Lindquist. “The Chamber’s commitment to advancing the city’s business environment has fueled growth across diverse industries, adapting to meet the evolving needs of our members.”

Thirteen Chamber board members were re-elected to serve second terms in 2025, including Anthony LaMothe (Anthony LaMothe Photography); Eric Jones (AT&T); Nyka Scott (Entergy); Amy Boyle Collins (Gambel Communications); Conner LeBlanc (General Informatics); Ashley Page (Lamar); Sondra Brown (Market Dynamic Research Inc.); Tonia Moore (Ochsner Health); Suchitra Satpathi (Pelican State Partners); Rebecca Sha (Phelps Dunbar); Ron Stone (Shell); Mamie Gasperecz (University of New Orleans); and Mikel Schaefer (WVUE/Fox 8).

One new member joined the New Orleans Chamber Board of Directors: Casey Urshel (Uptown Benefits).

For a complete list of Chamber Board members please click here.

The New Orleans Chamber of Commerce is a membership-based organization consisting of business and community leaders who work together to create a dynamic business climate that drives entrepreneurship and business success in the New Orleans community. The Chamber connects all businesses to foster development in the New Orleans community through networking, education and advocacy. With a network of more than 1,300 member businesses, the Chamber is a driving force in the Greater New Orleans business community.