New Orleans Chamber of Commerce Announces 2024 Annual Meeting, Celebrating 20 Years of Service

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Chamber of Commerce has announcedits 2024 Annual Meeting to be held Thursday, Dec. 12 at the Hilton Riverside New Orleans. The event begins at 11 a.m. with networking, followed by a luncheon and program at noon. The Chamber will honor its 20th anniversary at the meeting with a keynote panel presented by local business people and entertainers, as well as a second line commemorating the organization’s work as the leading voice for corporate creativity, cooperation and connection in the Crescent City.

This year’s theme – “The Art of Good Business: Celebrating 20 Years of the New Orleans Chamber” – will underline the importance, commitment and success of companies that have founded, grown or rooted their operations within our community.

“As we look back at the last 20 years of our organization’s history, we see unbelievable challenges and incredible growth,” said Roderic F. Teamer, Sr., Chamber 2024 chairman, in a press release. “As we consider the decades ahead, New Orleans is on the verge of unprecedented growth. It’s important that our business community remains empowered to leverage the benefits of being in New Orleans, because there is no other city like ours in the world.”

The event will include an in-depth panel discussion with well-known community leaders Percy “Master P” Miller (NOLA Walk of Fame), Blaine Kern, Jr. (Mardi Gras Productions), Jay Cicero (Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation) and Sandra Herman (Celebrate Canal Coalition).

Additionally, the Chamber will announce the winner of the inaugural Dr. Charles C. Teamer, Sr. Award. This award honors a distinguished leader in the New Orleans business community who demonstrates unwavering support for the Chamber and its mission, champions equity, fairness and inclusivity within their business and the wider community, makes impactful contributions that drive positive economic and social change and exhibits leadership that inspires others and promotes collaboration in moving the city forward.

Named in honor of Dr. Charles C. Teamer, Sr., who served as Chairman of the New Orleans Board of Directors from 2008 to 2010, this award pays homage to Dr. Teamer’s visionary leadership, his role in expanding the Chamber’s membership, and establishing the Chairman’s Council – a prestigious group of annual investors committed to the Chamber’s long-term success. Since 2009, Dr. Teamer has also continued his service as Chairman of the Chamber Foundation, furthering his commitment to the Chamber’s mission.

“We are pulling out all the stops this year,” said Sandra Lombana Lindquist, Chamber president & CEO, “This event will share some of the most important information and insights of the year, prepared by the Chamber for the general business community. We will also lean into new opportunities that remind us why New Orleans is a powerful hub for business. Our goal is that this gathering will be exactly what everybody needs to see and hear right now.”

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities for the 2024 Annual Meeting are now open to the public at neworleanschamber.org. To nominate a Chamber member for the Dr. Charles C. Teamer, Sr. Award, visit the nomination form here. Ticket sales end Tuesday, Dec. 10 at noon.