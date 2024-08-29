“With our focus on simplicity, affordability, and commitment to Louisiana, we are well positioned to deliver the excellent experience our customers deserve.”

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana has been committed to improving the health and lives of Louisianians for 90 years. Founded in New Orleans in 1934, Louisiana Blue has offices in every major region of the state, including two locations in the New Orleans area, to serve customers where they live, work, and do business. Louisiana Blue offers a variety of health plans statewide to meet the needs of employer groups, HealthCare.gov, individual customers, and Medicare or Medicaid beneficiaries.

Our new brand, Louisiana Blue, celebrates our 90-year history of service to the state we love, putting Louisiana first as we continue delivering a unique, local experience. We partner with hundreds of nonprofits, chambers of commerce, businesses, and healthcare organizations statewide to make our home state better and healthier.

Louisiana Blue has been recognized for the past five years as an honoree of The Civic 50, named by Points of Light as one of the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States. The company also has received special recognition as top in the nation for volunteer service. The insurer and employees donate millions of dollars and serve thousands of volunteer hours annually.

“We are proud of our legacy of service and meeting the healthcare needs of our fellow Louisianians,” said Rod Teamer, Louisiana Blue director of Diversity Programs and Business Development. “With our focus on simplicity, affordability, and commitment to Louisiana, we are well positioned to deliver the excellent experience our customers deserve for the next 90 years and beyond.”

All Louisianians are invited to visit Louisiana Blue’s website, lablue.com, or talk to us on social media @MyLouisianaBlue.

