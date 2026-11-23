NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Chamber of Commerce will host a free webinar Dec. 1 to help small businesses strengthen their operations, prepare for new business opportunities and learn about resources available through Verizon Small Business Digital Ready.

The virtual session, Supplier Readiness with Verizon Digital Ready, will take place from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. via Zoom.

Helping Small Businesses Prepare for Growth

The webinar will introduce participants to supplier readiness, which involves developing the operational capabilities, financial practices and business processes needed to compete for contracts and establish relationships with larger companies and organizations.

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Participants will learn about Digital Ready’s free educational courses, expert coaching, networking opportunities and other resources designed to support small-business development.

Verizon Small Business Digital Ready, launched in 2021, provides online training and resources covering topics such as financial management, marketing, technology, cybersecurity and business operations. The program is free and does not require participants to be Verizon customers.

Verizon also offers a Supplier Accelerator program designed to help eligible small businesses assess their operational readiness and prepare for larger contracting opportunities. The program includes training, business assessments and access to additional supplier development resources.

The Dec. 1 webinar is open to small-business owners and entrepreneurs interested in strengthening their businesses and exploring opportunities for growth.

Registration is free through the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce’s event website.

Additional Small Business Resources – Verizon

Separately, Verizon’s Digital Ready initiative offers $10,000 grants to eligible small businesses through a national funding program administered in partnership with the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC). Businesses must complete two qualifying courses or events to unlock the 2026 grant application.