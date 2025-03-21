New Orleans Chamber Foundation Announces Details of Women’s Leadership Conference

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Chamber Foundation is proud to present the full agenda for the sixth annual Power Up: Women’s Leadership Conference, presented by Fidelity Bank P.O.W.E.R. (Potential of Women Entrepreneurs Realized), taking place April 3 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

This year’s theme, “Why New Orleans: Culture, Community and Strategic Growth” will explore harnessing the city’s unique environment to drive strategy and business development. The conference features two keynotes, a sit-down breakfast and luncheon, networking happy hour and 16 professional development breakout sessions and workshops that cover a wide range of topics designed to ignite partnership and professional development. With more than 600 anticipated attendees, the event offers a full-day experience that ensures business leaders walk away with new connections and resources to support their professional goals.

The morning keynote session will feature Kelsey Foster, executive director of the Algiers Economic Development Foundation and Ashley Hilsman, COO of the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce. This interactive conversation, “Building Business Everywhere: A Parish-Wide Perspective”, will explore small business growth across Orleans Parish.

The afternoon’s POWERHOUSE Women Talks will be facilitated by master of ceremonies and keynote speaker Valerie M. Grubb, Executive Coach & People Development Leader and given by:

Tara Hernandez, President & CEO, JCH Properties+

Alyssa Fletchinger Higgins, Vice President, Plush Appeal / The Mardi Gras Spot

Dr. Jenny Mains, COO, CRC Global Solutions

Angelica Rivera, President & CEO, Colmex Construction

Iam Tucker, President/CEO/Owner, ILSI Engineering

These dynamic women business owners and leaders will take the stage for a series of powerful, TED-style talks on small business growth. They’ll share why they chose New Orleans and Louisiana, what’s driving their company’s success and how relationships and organizations have played a role in their journey.

“Many agree that the POWERHOUSE Women Talks were a key highlight of last year’s conference, and we are thrilled to revisit them again this year,” said New Orleans Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, Sandra Lombana Lindquist. “As New Orleans embarks on a new era of economic growth, we look forward to centering the stories of these entrepreneurs and join them in asking why our city has been crucial in their success.”

Afternoon breakout sessions will include a selection of panels, roundtable discussions and workshops featuring dynamic, diverse female executives on a wide range of topics, including time management, leading others, communications skills and work/life balance.

“We have been proud to support the Power Up conference since the very beginning,” said Tara Waldron, president of Junior League of New Orleans (JLNO). “This year, JLNO will present our 2024 Status of Women report, highlighting priority areas of focus to improve the overall quality of life in New Orleans. This conference is a pivotal platform for sharing information and experience that impacts our entire community.”

To view the full agenda and to purchase tickets visit here. Ticket prices start at $270, and sponsorships are still available. Proceeds from the conference benefit the Chamber Foundation, a 501(c)(3) subsidiary of the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce, created to advance the mission of the Chamber and positively impact the quality of life for New Orleanians through education and community development.

