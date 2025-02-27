New Orleans Chamber Foundation Announces 2025 Power Up

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Chamber Foundation has announced the 6th annual Power Up: Women’s Leadership Conference slated for April 3 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, with presenting sponsor Fidelity Bank P.O.W.E.R. (Potential of Women Entrepreneurs Realized).

The Women’s Leadership Conference connects like-minded businesswomen and provides opportunities to accelerate their professional development with two keynotes, multiple breakout sessions, and ample networking opportunities. Women’s organizations throughout the region from diverse backgrounds, the Network Partners, will come together for the conference to support and provide resources to all women.

“For over two decades, the New Orleans Chamber has remained a chief catalyst for economic growth and community engagement in the Crescent City,” said Sandra Lombana Lindquist, New Orleans Chamber of Commerce’s President & CEO. “For women business leaders and entrepreneurs in New Orleans and across the region, the Power Up conference is a crucial touchstone for partnership development and strategic planning. We’re especially proud of this event’s support for the New Orleans Chamber Foundation, which works to increase quality of life for all New Orleanians year-round.”

This year’s theme, “Why New Orleans: Culture, Community and Strategic Growth” will explore harnessing the city’s unique environment to drive strategy and business development. The conference features over a dozen professional development breakout sessions and workshops, moderated by the Network Partners, including a wide range of topics designed to ignite partnership and professional development. A complete list of speakers and the conference agenda will be released in March. Among this year’s Breakout Sessions, registered attendees can anticipate:

Status of Women in New Orleans – Women in the Workplace presented by Junior League of New Orleans

presented by Junior League of New Orleans The Power of Connection: Amplify Your Leadership Impact presented by Women’s Leadership Academy

presented by Women’s Leadership Academy What Does Your Image Say About You? presented by I.A.S. Image Consulting

Again, this year, the conference will present the POWERHOUSE Women – a series of short, impactful talks featuring dynamic women from diverse industries as the lunch keynote, sponsored by Fidelity Bank P.O.W.E.R. Attendees will discover these speakers’ passions, hear their stories, and gain practical insights to fuel their own career journey.

“Empowering women in leadership roles is essential for driving innovation and growth in our region,” said Chris Ferris, Fidelity Bank & NOLA Lending’s President and CEO. “This conference provides a vital platform for fostering connections, sharing insights, and inspiration that extends well after the sessions end.”

General admission tickets are $270. Company tables can be reserved for $2,000, including eight tickets with a reserved table for keynote sessions. For more information and to register, please visit powerupnola.com.

Proceeds from the conference benefit the Chamber Foundation, a 501(c)(3) subsidiary of the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce, created to advance the mission of the Chamber and positively impact the quality of life for New Orleanians through education and community development.

About the New Orleans Chamber Foundation

The New Orleans Chamber Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization founded to advance the mission of the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce and to positively impact New Orleanians’ quality of life through education and community development. With a vision to make New Orleans a better place to live, work, and play, the Chamber Foundation leverages the support of the local business community to better sustain economic development, entrepreneurship, small business growth, and workforce development initiatives across the Crescent City.

About the New Orleans Chamber

The New Orleans Chamber of Commerce is a membership-based organization consisting of business and community leaders who work together to create a dynamic business climate that drives entrepreneurship and business success in the New Orleans community. Celebrating 20 years in 2024, the Chamber connects businesses to foster development in the New Orleans community through networking, education, and advocacy. With a network of more than 1,300 member businesses, the Chamber is a driving force in the Greater New Orleans business community.