New Orleans Chamber Announces Upcoming Events

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Chamber of Commerce has announced a slate of events designed to boost professional skills, enhance local networking, and foster leadership over the next few months.

Feb. 12 – Build Your Skills: Short Form Video Content

On Feb. 12, professionals are invited to “Build Your Skills: Short Form Video Content.” The session, led by Daniel Jones—a digital content creator with extensive experience on platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube—will provide practical tips for creating engaging social media videos.

Jones, who honed his craft after relocating from Germany to New Orleans, will share strategies to help local businesses elevate their digital presence.

The event costs $15 for members and $25 for non-members, with a light lunch provided. Pre-registration is required and registration will close at 5:00 p.m. the day before the event.

Feb. 18 – Chamber After 5: Canal Street Champagne Stroll

The Chamber will host the “Chamber After 5: Canal Street Champagne Stroll” on Feb. 18 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. In partnership with Celebrate Canal!, the Downtown Development District and Where Y’Art Works, the event invites participants to explore Canal Street’s vibrant businesses.

Guests will receive a participation bead, a guide to all featured locations, and an event card to collect stickers at designated stops, with completed cards entered into a raffle drawing. Participants can begin and end their stroll at either Caesars New Orleans or Ruby Slipper Cafe, where check-in will start at 5:30 PM. The event is free for members and $25.00 for non-members. Pre-registration is required.

April 3 – Women’s Leadership Conference

The Chamber of Commerce Foundation, in collaboration with Fidelity Bank’s P.O.W.E.R. – Potential of Women Entrepreneurs Realized, is set to present the Women’s Leadership Conference on Apr. 3. The full-day event will feature keynote speakers, breakout sessions, and ample networking opportunities aimed at empowering local women leaders and fostering career advancement.

These events underscore the Chamber’s commitment to offering targeted professional development opportunities and vibrant community engagement.

For more details and registration information, interested parties are encouraged to contact the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce.