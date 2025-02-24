New Orleans Chamber Announces Upcoming Events

NEW ORLEANS – According to the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce, the upcoming 2025 Power Hour, sponsored by Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company, will be an opportunity for local businesses to connect and collaborate with other business professionals in a structured, results-driven environment.

“Whether you’re new to the New Orleans Chamber, a longtime member, or simply curious about joining, marketing your business is the ultimate first step toward success,” said the Chamber’s statement.

The monthly “Power Hour” event is an opportunity to “share what makes your business shine with a 1-minute pitch to attendees,” the Chamber’s statement said. “Afterward, exchange business cards and materials to build meaningful connections that last long after the event.”

A dedicated table will be available for members to showcase their marketing materials and business cards.

The Mar. 11 event will start at noon with registration at 11:30 a.m. at 1515 Poydras St. in the 5th floor auditorium. There will be a $10 admission fee for members and a $25 fee for non-members. A light lunch will be provided. Space is limited so early registration is recommended.

In addition, on Mar. 13, the 2025 Women’s Business Alliance: Rosie’s on The Roof event will take place from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. This is a monthly events in which the Chamber premiers the women-only networking event.

According to the Chamber, the background and theme of Rosie’s lends itself well to independent, working women due to it’s shared history.

“This is your chance to connect with fellow businesswomen in a fun, informal setting. Network, share ideas, and build meaningful connections with inspiring women in the Chamber community,” said the Chamber’s statement.

Complimentary hors d’oeuvres will be offered along with happy hour priced drinks.

“Women’s Business Alliance events are designed by women, for women. It’s your platform to speak up, share insights, and discuss today’s key topics with a supportive community,” said the Chamber statement.

Pre-registration is requested.

The Chamber also announced that BK House will be showing off its newly completed exterior restoration at the “2025 Ribbon Cutting: Historic BK House & Gardens Exterior Restoration” on Mar. 18 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

BK House said it is pleased to show off its newly completed exterior restoration which has taken place over the past decade. They are also celebrating their 200th birthday in 2026 with the announcement of the Bicentennial Endowment Campaign.

The Historic BK House & Gardens is a National Historic Landmark built in 1826. It is considered an architectural treasure and is an outstanding example of a raised center hall villa and includes both Creole and American features in an elaborately detailed residence. BK House’s diverse history includes the stories of those who both lived and labored here for nearly 200 years, offering a unique educational experience to visitors, which furthers the understanding of New Orleans history. The house, parterre garden and lovely courtyard have been featured in several films and television shows and are favorites for guided tours, weddings, and special events.

BK House will also hold the “That’s Amore with Bon Operatit!” event on March 23. It will be a special evening of Neapolitan songs and opera classics with Bon Operatit! In honor of St. Joseph’s Day, BK House celebrates its Sicilian heritage with the music that has been passed down through generations.