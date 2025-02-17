New Orleans Center for Creative Arts (NOCCA) Partners with Krewe of Muses and French Truck

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Center for Creative Arts (NOCCA) has teamed up with the all-female Mardi Gras Krewe of Muses to create a limited-edition king cake, “The Goddess,” in celebration of the krewe’s 25th anniversary. This collaboration brings together culinary creativity and Mardi Gras symbolism.

Inspired by the flavors of Greece, “The Goddess” features a decadent combination of goat cheese and fig, enhanced with candied orange and toasted walnuts. The cake is crowned with shimmering silver glitter to celebrate Muses’ silver 25th anniversary.

Proceeds from NOCCA’s King Cake Program support the school’s Culinary Arts department, nurturing the next generation of Louisiana chefs. The fundraising initiative is overseen by the NOCCA Foundation, the school’s nonprofit partner.

Adding to this creative collaboration, NOCCA student Piper Schaumburg, a Level IV Visual Arts student, was selected to design the Krewe of Muses’ 2025 signature cup. Each year, Muses holds a contest among high school students, and Schaumburg’s artwork will be printed on thousands of cup throws. NOCCA students will also have the opportunity to march in the Muses parade on Feb. 27.

In addition, the NOCCA Foundation has been named the nonprofit partner for French Truck Coffee’s “Big Chief” Carnival Blend, a whole-bean coffee blend featuring naturally processed coffees from El Salvador, Ethiopia, and Brazil. A portion of sales from every 12 oz. bag of “Big Chief” coffee will be donated to the NOCCA Foundation, further supporting the institution’s mission. As an added bonus, customers purchasing a NOCCA King Cake for pickup can receive $1 off a bag of “Big Chief” coffee.

Founded in 1973, NOCCA was established by a diverse coalition of artists, educators, business leaders, and community activists. The center was built on a vision to nurture the artistic potential of Louisiana’s youth by providing intensive, pre-professional training in a variety of disciplines including culinary arts, dance, media arts, music, theatre, visual arts, and creative writing. Almost all NOCCA students go on to higher education in universities and conservatories after graduating from NOCCA with around 80 percent winning scholarships.

NOCCA’s influence extends beyond its academic programs. Alumni such as Wynton and Branford Marsalis, Harry Connick Jr., Terence Blanchard, and Anthony Mackie, among others, stand as testaments to the center’s role in shaping the cultural landscape of Louisiana and beyond.

In addition to the Krewe of Muses and French Truck collaborations, NOCCA recently celebrated the achievements of its Classical Instrumental students. Jeremy Xu, Brett Massimi, Giselle DeLoia, Sophia Vu, and Joshua Jeon were recognized as “Performers” by the Junior Philharmonic Society of New Orleans and will hold concerts with them on March 30 and April 27 at 2:00 p.m. in Dixon Hall at Tulane University.

These free public performances, along with the Muses Mardi Gras participation and collaboration with French Truck, showcase NOCCA’s commitment to providing real-world platforms for its students and exemplify the importance of art, culinary skill, and community collaboration in New Orleans culture.