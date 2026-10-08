New Orleans Celebrates Anne Rice Vampire Classic.

NEW ORLEANS — The 50th anniversary of Anne Rice’s debut novel, “Interview with the Vampire,” will be celebrated with a series of New Orleans events during Halloween week. Her son Christopher Rice and his producing partner Eric Shaw Quinn will return to the city at the heart of the novel for events Oct. 24-31. Both are New York Times bestselling novelists, and Quinn was a close friend and collaborator of Anne Rice.

Halloween Week Events

Saturday, Oct. 24 – Krewe of BOO! Rice and Quinn will serve as co-grand marshals of New Orleans’ Official Halloween Parade, followed by an Anne Rice-themed float. Rice and Quinn will wear costumes designed and constructed by local artisans.

Sunday, Oct. 25 – “Interview with the Vampire” screening. A screening of the 1994 film at The Prytania Theatres, uptown, will be followed by a Q&A with Rice and Quinn moderated by local bestselling author Alys Arden.

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Friday, Oct. 30 – The 38th annual Anne Rice Vampire Lestat Fan Club Ball. The sold-out ball, held this year in recognition of the novel’s 50th anniversary, draws costumed fans from around the world.

Saturday, Oct. 31 – A discussion with Leigh Bardugo. The Garden District Book Shop will host Rice and Quinn in discussion with Bardugo at 3 p.m. at Loyola University’s Roussel Performance Hall, followed by a meet-and-greet with the authors. The discussion will be recorded live for Rice and Quinn’s podcast, Dinner Partners. Each ticket includes a copy of the 50th anniversary edition, distributed at check-in. A limited number of tickets are available.

“We are thrilled to return to New Orleans to celebrate this milestone in true Anne fashion,” Rice and Quinn said in a joint statement. “There will be costumes galore, a book signing, a film screening, an Anne-themed float in the Krewe of BOO! parade and of course, the ball! Halloween week is a fitting occasion to celebrate Anne’s legacy and her iconic novel, ‘Interview with the Vampire,’ a modern classic that beautifully captures the essence of New Orleans and has captivated readers and fans for half a century.”

“Interview with the Vampire” at 50

First published in 1976, “Interview with the Vampire“ became an international bestseller and helped reshape modern vampire fiction. The novel reached an even wider audience through the 1994 film adaptation starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt and, more recently, a television adaptation. Fifty years after its publication, the story remains closely associated with New Orleans, where much of the novel is set and the film was shot.

A 50th anniversary edition of the book, published by Knopf on Oct. 6, features a new foreword by No. 1 New York Times bestselling author Leigh Bardugo, an afterword by Christopher Rice with previously undisclosed details about the novel’s history, and never-before-seen pages from Anne Rice’s original manuscript. The edition also features a foil-embossed jacket, blood-red sprayed edges and marbled endpapers.

Rice, a Lambda Literary Award winner, and Quinn oversee Dinner Partners LLC, the production company that controls rights to Anne Rice’s literary works. As stewards of her literary estate, they develop projects based on her work and produce the Dinner Partners podcast and video network.

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Anne Rice’s New Orleans Legacy

Born in New Orleans in 1941, Rice maintained strong ties to the city throughout her life and work. She died in 2021 at age 80. The author of 36 novels that have sold more than 150 million copies, Rice wrote across genres including gothic fiction, horror and historical fiction. Her works include The Vampire Chronicles, “The Mummy” and The Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy, which drew heavily on New Orleans and its Garden District.

Her work has also been adapted for film, television and the stage. Her final novel, “Ramses the Damned: The Reign of Osiris,” written in collaboration with her son Christopher Rice, was published in 2022.

In 2025, Christopher Rice and Eric Shaw Quinn produced the sold-out live event “Anne Rice: An All Saints’ Day Celebration” at the Orpheum Theater, along with its companion documentary, “Anne Rice: A Life in Stories.”