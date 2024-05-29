New Orleans Career Center Grads Sign With Local Employers

NEW ORLEANS – Forty New Orleans Career Center seniors have accepted employment offers from major regional employers.

Boh Bros. Construction, the Louisiana Restaurant Association, Ochsner Health, and RNGD all extended job offers that align with the training and industry-based certifications the trainees gained at NOCC while in high school.

All of the employer partners screened and interviewed trainees at NOCC’s first annual Hiring Day in April.

“Signing Day is the culmination of these young people’s experience at NOCC. Our goal has always been to connect our trainees and our employer partners throughout the entire year,” said Carlin Jacobs, NOCC chief programs officer. “We want trainees to meet and get to know working professionals, both to understand their careers and build professional networks. Our employer partners get to see the curiosity and the desire to learn and achieve that fires up our young people and has driven them to earn these industry-based credentials.”

Boh Bros. hired NOCC Building Trades trainees Torrance Brumfield and Titon Reimonenq.

“Boh Bros. has been a proud supporter of the New Orleans Career Center since we began construction on their building in 2021. NOCC’s leadership team understands the current challenges in both the educational space and the labor market, but equally importantly they have worked hard to understand what it takes for a graduate to be job ready. We believe they are in a unique position to help bridge the gap for our community and we are excited to be a part of it,” said Robert Senior, Boh Bros. chief financial officer.

The Louisiana Restaurant Association accepted six Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management trainees into Registered Apprenticeships: Aniya Bailey-Kelly, Brianna Blunt, Heavan Hall, Tasia Harris, Patrick Holland, and Tia Jolivette.

Ochsner has hired 30 NOCC healthcare trainees to work at its Baptist campus.

“Our partnership with New Orleans Career Center is building a strong foundation to help us meet our workforce needs. During the time they spent at Baptist during their training, these young people have demonstrated they have the skills, the industry credentials, and the work ethic to be successful in a healthcare environment. We’re very pleased to welcome them to the team at Ochsner Baptist,” said Ochsner Baptist CEO Beth Walker.

Ten of the new Ochsner hires are members of the city’s first LPN Apprenticeship program, a partnership between NOCC, Delgado Charity School of Nursing and Ochsner. They have now officially become LPN Apprentices at Ochsner and will work clinical hours there while taking classes at Delgado to complete their three-year LPN journey next year.

RNGD, a Palmisano company, has hired Building Trades trainees Girod County and Sheldon Stocks into construction positions.

Employer partners engage with NOCC in a variety of ways, whether offering work-based learning visits, providing guest instructors, or professional mentors to trainees. These efforts each provide insight into the caliber of training at NOCC and the employability of NOCC grads.

Throughout the school year, NOCC trainees also practice interview skills, learn skills that contribute to their employability such as how to communicate professionally, how and when to take initiative, learning from mistakes or obstacles, financial literacy, and more.

This school year more NOCC high school trainees than ever before earned their industry-based credentials. NOCC’s high school trainees come from 22 partner public high schools throughout the city, spending half-day at NOCC and half-day at their home high school. The industry-based credentials span five in-demand regional industries: healthcare, building trades, engineering, digital media, and culinary arts/hospitality management.

“Early certification translates to a significant advantage for these young people,” said an NOCC spokesperson. “Not only do they now have a leg up in the region’s competitive job market, they also gained two months of extra experience, from additional hands-on training at NOCC to work-based learning opportunities with local employers, clinical rotations with local health systems, and eligibility for registered apprenticeships.”

Ochsner Hires:

Certified Patient Care Technicians

Tionna Albert

Sache Ayala

Dajanae Covington

Tiara Ellis

Syrae Henry

Fernanda Hernandez

Kenderick Hills

Alirea Johnson

Mariah Jones

Corey Kelly

Cai Meads

Gabrielle Miller

Sadaya Polk

Christianey Williams

Certified Clinical Medical Assistants

Kennedy Dixon

Brooke Hobbs

Amay’a Jones

Tatyana Quinn

Ange’l Smith

Alaya Tanksley



LPN Apprentices

