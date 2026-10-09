NEW ORLEANS — Halloween has long been a major draw for New Orleans, but local restaurants and hotels are increasingly treating the holiday as more than a single night of business.

This October, hospitality businesses are rolling out ticketed parade parties, themed prix fixe lunches, dinner shows, specialty cocktails and rooftop events designed to turn the weeks leading up to Halloween night into additional dining and entertainment opportunities.

At Tujague’s in the French Quarter, the restaurant is capitalizing on its location along the Krewe of Boo parade route with a $135 watch party Oct. 24. The event runs from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. and includes an open bar, seasonal buffet, indoor seating and access to the restaurant’s private balcony overlooking the parade.

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New Orleans Businesses Expand Halloween Offerings. Tujague’s photo provided by BCPR.

Tujague’s is also offering Witches Luncheons Oct. 23 and 30, with a three-course menu priced at $58 per person. Menu options include butternut squash and shrimp bisque, Gulf pompano topped with crabmeat and satsuma beurre blanc, veal meunière, and pumpkin bread pudding. The themed lunches will replace the restaurant’s regular lunch menu on both Fridays, with service from 11:00 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

The Witches Luncheon concept is appearing elsewhere in the city. The Bower, at 1320 Magazine St., will offer its own three-course version Oct. 23 and 30 for $50 per person. Executive Chef Marcus Woodham’s menu includes roasted Gulf shrimp with Calabrian pesto, petite filet with mushrooms and crispy steakhouse fries, and skin-on roasted salmon with farro salad. Desserts include monkey bread apple cobbler and banoffee pie, with specialty cocktails also available. The lunches will run from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The Bower. Photo provided by BCPR.

Charles & Julia, at 757 St. Charles Ave., is introducing its first Witches Luncheon on the same two Fridays. The $50 prix fixe menu includes choices such as tuna tartare, shrimp and crab stuffed shells, braised short ribs with smoked gouda polenta, and flourless chocolate cake with pumpkin cream. Halloween-themed drink specials will also be available, and guests are encouraged to wear costumes. Seatings will be offered from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

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Charles & Julia. Photo provided by BCPR.

Hotels Expand Halloween Entertainment

Hotels are also using Halloween programming to drive guests into their food, beverage and entertainment spaces.

Virgin Hotels New Orleans has scheduled events throughout October across several venues at its 550 Baronne St. property. The Manor will host “Death Becomes Her,” a drag and burlesque dinner show, Oct. 24, from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. Tickets start at $72 per person, before additional charges, and include dinner, a welcome drink and live performances.

Death Becomes Her photo provided by Virgin Hotels New Orleans.

The hotel’s Funny Library Coffee Shop will operate as “The Apothecary” throughout October, offering seasonal drinks and food in an apothecary-inspired setting. Halloween programming will culminate Oct. 29 with “Saints & Sinners,” an R&B rooftop party presented by FEENIN at The Pool Club and Dreamboat. The event will run from 8:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. and feature DJs Summer Indigo, GHAZI GAMALI and Mikey Offline.

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Rib Room Bar at the Omni Royal Orleans. Photo provided by the Omni Royal Orleans.

The Rib Room at Omni Royal Orleans is also joining the Halloween festivities with its Witchy Lunch on Oct. 23 and 30, featuring a limited menu of steakhouse and Creole dishes with seasonal twists. Offerings include the Vampire’s Prime Rib, Monster Burger, seafood gumbo with squid-ink tuile and Redrum Cheesecake with strawberry purée. The Rib Room, a French Quarter institution since 1961, is part of the Omni Royal Orleans’ ongoing renovation, which has introduced several new dining and entertainment venues. The themed lunch will be served from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on both Fridays.

Krewe of Boo

The Halloween promotions coincide with a major weekend for downtown businesses. Krewe of Boo draws more than 100,000 people downtown annually, according to New Orleans & Company. The Oct. 24 parade will travel through the French Quarter and Warehouse District, with related events including the New Orleans Zombie Run and the post-parade Monster Mash costume party.