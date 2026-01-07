New Orleans Bridal Show Returns Jan. 8.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Bride Magazine will host its semiannual Bridal Show on Jan. 8 at the InterContinental New Orleans, bringing together hundreds of brides, grooms, wedding professionals, and vendors for one of the city’s largest wedding-planning events.

The evening event is designed to help couples begin planning their weddings by connecting directly with local florists, photographers, venues, dress designers, and other wedding service providers. Door prizes will be drawn throughout the show.

The semiannual event has become a recurring fixture on the local wedding calendar, reflecting the strength of New Orleans’ wedding and hospitality economy and its network of locally based creative and service professionals.

Organizers say the show typically attracts a mix of engaged couples, family members, and friends, offering resources for early-stage planning as well as connections for weddings scheduled later in the year.

Bridal Show – Event Details

The Bridal Show will take place from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. Admission options include a $5 bride admission ticket, $30 general admission from Dec. 20 through Jan. 7, and $40 day-of admission.

To purchase tickets, visit here.

Past Bridal Shows hosted by New Orleans Bride Magazine have drawn a broad cross-section of the region’s wedding industry, serving as a centralized planning opportunity where couples can compare vendors, explore design trends, and gather information in a single setting.

About Renaissance Publishing

New Orleans Bride Magazine is published by Renaissance Publishing, a New Orleans–based media company that produces a portfolio of regional business, lifestyle, and special-interest publications. Its titles include Biz New Orleans, New Orleans Bride Magazine, New Orleans Homes & Lifestyles, New Orleans Magazine, and a range of print and digital platforms focused on the Greater New Orleans region.