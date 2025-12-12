New Orleans Book Festival at Tulane Unveils Authors & Poster

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The fifth annual New Orleans Book Festival at Tulane University announced its much-anticipated 2026 lineup, which will feature more than 100 nationally bestselling and critically acclaimed authors on Tulane’s uptown campus from March 12 to 15. The popular celebration of books and ideas, which is free and open to the public, continues to grow as one of the premier literary events in the country. The festival brings readers of all ages together for an inspiring and unforgettable four days of stories, creativity and conversation.

“This year marks a major milestone for the New Orleans Book Festival at Tulane University,” said Tulane President Michael A. Fitts. “In just five years, the festival has become one of the nation’s most dynamic and impactful celebrations of literature and ideas, bringing readers, writers and families together to share stories, spark discovery and experience the joy of engaging the world through the written word.”

The 2026 festival will feature an extraordinary lineup of author sessions, panels and family programming, with opportunities for attendees to meet authors, join in thought-provoking discussions and explore the power of storytelling.

The festival will also expand its schedule to offer even more opportunities for engagement. Beginning this year, the festival’s popular Family Day at the Fest will move to Sunday, March 15, creating a dedicated day of programming just for children and families to close out the festivalweekend.

Traditionally held on Saturday alongside the festival’s general lineup, Family Day will now shine on its own stage with a full schedule of kid-friendly author readings, interactive performances, costumed characters, crafts and community literacy partners, all free and open to the public.

The core festival schedule will remain unchanged, with an opening keynote session on Thursday evening, followed by full days of author conversations and panels on Friday and Saturday. Sunday, March 15, will be exclusively devoted to Family Day programming.

The 2026 festival co-chairs are Cheryl Landrieu, author and former New Orleans first lady, and Walter Isaacson, bestselling biographer and the Leonard A. Lauder Professor of American History and Values in Tulane’s School of Liberal Arts.

The festival will also welcome back Gayle Benson, owner of the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans, as honorary co-chair. A devoted philanthropist and business leader, Benson’s continued support underscores the festival’s deep roots in the local community and its mission to enrich the cultural fabric of the Gulf South.

“Our fifth anniversary celebrates not only the authors and stories that have shaped our festivalbut also the readers, volunteers and supporters who make it possible,” said Cheryl Landrieu. “Because of their generosity, our programming remains free and accessible, ensuring that literature continues to unite and inspire our community.”

“It’s an honor to host such an exceptional gathering of thinkers, storytellers and innovators,” said Walter Isaacson. “This year’s lineup reflects the best of what the festival has become— a dynamic forum where ideas meet imagination and readers engage with the world’s leading voices.”

New Orleans Book Festival Unveils 2026 Poster

The New Orleans Book Festival at Tulane University also unveiled its official 2026 festival poster, an original work by renowned Louisiana artist Francis X. Pavy, whose vivid, narrative-driven style has made him one of the region’s most celebrated visual storytellers.

“My goal in creating this image was to capture a specific New Orleans feeling: the quiet solitude of being lost in a book, yet having the vibrant magic of the French Quarter right at an arm’s length,” Pavy said. “Placing the solitary reader on a steamboat balcony, floating on the Mississippi River, silhouetted against a richly saturated dusk sky, creates a moment suspended between quiet reflection and the world beyond. Art and literature both transport us, and this poster is meant to be an invitation to step into that suspended, narrative moment.”

2026 Participants

Participants appearing at the 2026 festival include: Stacey Abrams, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Akhil Reed Amar, Elyce Arons, Rick Atkinson, Jami Attenberg, Ken Auletta, John Avlon, C. Morgan Babst, Tarriona “Tank” Ball, Bryan Batt, Mara Baumgarten Force, John Bel Edwards, Elizabeth Beller, Thomas Beller, Katie Benner, Vanessa Kroll Bennett, Lady Rosemary Leith Berners-Lee, Sir Tim Berners-Lee, Jason Berry, Daniel Black, Keisha N. Blain, Andrea St. Paul Bland, Charles M. Blow, Sasha Bonét, Peter Brannen, Christine Brennan, Laura Brown, Ken Burns, Richard Campanella, Oren Cass, Karen Celestan, Edgar “Dook” Chase IV, Deepak Chopra, MD, Heather Clark, Michael Clune, Jim Cramer, Eli Cranor, Juliette Cross, Sophie Cull, John Currence, Quint Davis, Todd Doughty, Calvin Duncan, Marc J. Dunkelman, Nicholas Eberstadt, John T. Edge, Freddi Williams Evans, C.J. Farley, Beth Ann Fennelly, Betsy Fischer Martin, Matt Forté, Roxane Gay, Eddie S. Glaude Jr., Annette Gordon-Reed, Carol Graham, Erica L. Green, Annabelle Gurwitch, Douglas Harris, Patty Heyda, Margaret Hoover, Gary Hoover, Howard Hunter, Walter Isaacson, Kelly Jacques, Nick Jenisch, Jedidiah Jenkins, Christopher Jennings, Sadeqa Johnson, Michelle K. Johnston, Tayari Jones, Molly Jong-Fast, Meg Josephson, Jesse M. Keenan, Daniel Kehlmann, John Kenney, Katie Kitamura, Jeff Koons, Emeril Lagasse, E.J. Lagasse, Rob Lalka, Nicholas Lalla, Wally Lamb, Mitch Landrieu, Erik Larson, Rickey Laurentiis, Nicholas Lemann, Nancy Lemann, Don Lemon, Michael Lewis, Patricia Lockwood, Megha Majumdar, Jonathan Martin, Nicholas Mattei, Gen. Stanley McChrystal, Jon McNeill, Ian McNulty, Adm. William H. McRaven, Jon Meacham, Tim Miller, Michelle Miller, Sue Mobley, La June Montgomery Tabron, Gordon H. “Nick” Mueller, Viet Thanh Nguyen, Sigrid Nunez, Kristina O’Neill, Susan Orlean, Zibby Owens, George Packer, Elaine Pagels, Francis X. Pavy, Imani Perry, Gen. David H. Petraeus, Tom Piazza, Michael Pollan, Sister Helen Prejean, Karisma Price, Stephen Rea, Sally Reeves, Nathaniel Rich, Simon Rich, Nicole Richie, Wendy Rodrigue Magnus, David M. Rubenstein, Maurice Carlos Ruffin, Salman Rushdie, Mike Sacks, Sasha Sagan, Jordan Salcito, Danzy Senna, Maya Shankar, Alon Shaya, Dax Shepard, Clint Smith, Andrew Ross Sorkin, Nick Spitzer, Bruce Spizer, Stephen Spotswood, Sue Strachan, Kara Swisher, Wright Thompson, Will Tracy, Homer Venters, Arvinder Vilkhu, Philippe Villeneuve, Rose Vines, Bernardo Wade, Cleo Wade, Gayle Wald, Darren Walker, David Weill, MD, Nick Weldon, Cathy Whims, Kevin White, Juan Williams, Olivia Worley and Ann Yoachim.

Volunteers and Support

Supporting or volunteering for the festival helps bring together authors and readers for engaging discussions, panels and events that celebrate literature, learning and big ideas. Learn more about getting involved on the website’s support page.

Registration

For registration and additional information on the New Orleans Book Festival at Tulane University, visit bookfest.tulane.edu.