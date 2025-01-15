New Orleans Book Festival at Tulane University Unveils 2025 Poster by Local Artist Simon

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Book Festival at Tulane University has unveiled its official 2025 festival poster, a vibrant design by acclaimed local artist Simon of New Orleans. Known for his simple yet pop-inspired style and vibrantly colored designs, Simon Hardeveld’s artwork is a celebration of New Orleans’ culture, featuring iconic elements and phrases that resonate with the local community.

The 2025 festival poster showcases Simon’s signature stylized fleur-de-lis and heart, elements that have become hallmarks of his art. Infused with bold colors and local flair, the design embodies the energy and spirit of the festival while paying homage to New Orleans’ unique charm. The poster also features the festival tagline, “Mardi Gras for the Mind.” The phrase has become synonymous with the festival because it brings a carnival-like energy to the literary world, making books, ideas and discussions feel as exhilarating as a parade.

Simon’s art is known for its bold, vibrant colors and playful, hand-painted signs that celebrate the cultural richness and whimsical spirit of the city. The accessible, folk-inspired aesthetic reflects the city’s laid-back charm and captures the humor, strength and creativity of the community. Simon’s pieces are more than art—they are love letters to New Orleans itself, and this year’s poster is no exception.

“The New Orleans Book Festival is a celebration of stories, ideas and the storytellers who bring them to life,” said Cheryl Landrieu, festival co-chair. “Simon’s artwork perfectly captures the essence of this mission, highlighting the vibrant spirit of our city while inviting everyone to join us in exploring the power of words.”

The 2025 New Orleans Book Festival will take place March 27-29 on Tulane University’s Uptown campus. The festival, which is free and open to the public, offers a weekend filled with engaging author discussions, family-friendly programming, culinary events and live music. It brings together readers, writers and thinkers from across the nation and beyond.

Posters and prints are available for pre-order in the festival’s online store or in person during the festival. Posters are available for $45, and art prints are available for $15. Proceeds from poster sales will support the festival’s free programming, including Family Day and community literacy initiatives.

For more information about the New Orleans Book Festival at Tulane University, including the full 2025 lineup of authors and events, visit here.