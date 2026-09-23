New Orleans Biotech Informuta Wins $1.25M NSF Grant

NEW ORLEANS – Informuta, a New Orleans biotechnology company developing technology to predict antibiotic resistance during treatment, has received a $1.25 million Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II grant from the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF).

The grant, one of roughly 80 Phase II awards NSF makes annually nationwide, will support clinical studies and testing of the company’s antibiotic resistance forecasting platform in hospital settings. The award follows Informuta’s earlier NSF Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) Phase I grant. NSF awards approximately $200 million annually to startups and small businesses through America’s Seed Fund.

The company plans to validate its platform using clinical bacterial isolates, integrate the technology into hospital microbiology and antibiotic stewardship programs, expand its predictive models to additional bacterial pathogens and develop the laboratory infrastructure needed for clinical testing.

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Informuta is conducting the research in partnership with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, which has worked with the company since Phase I, and the University of California, Irvine. It has also partnered with Ochsner Health on previous clinical validation studies, collecting patient samples and comparing the company’s predictions against real-world outcomes. The collaboration was announced in September 2025, when Informuta opened its lab at the New Orleans BioInnovation Center (NOBIC), a nonprofit business incubator supporting life science startups in Louisiana.

Predicting Antibiotic Resistance

Informuta is developing technology to predict whether bacteria will become resistant to antibiotics during treatment. Current antimicrobial susceptibility tests show clinicians which antibiotics are effective when a sample is tested, but they cannot predict whether resistance will develop later.

Informuta uses whole-genome sequencing, predictive genomic biomarkers and artificial intelligence to estimate that risk, potentially giving clinicians additional information when selecting treatments for patients with serious infections.

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“Phase I asked whether this biology could be turned into a predictive technology. Phase II asks the harder and more important question: can we make that prediction reliably inside real hospital workflows and ultimately use it to help clinicians make better treatment decisions?” said Kalen Hall, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Informuta. “That is the transition Informuta is making now: from promising science to clinical infrastructure. This funding allows us to generate the prospective evidence, operational workflows and laboratory foundation required to bring predictive infection intelligence to patients. We’re proud that this next stage of the company is being built here in New Orleans.”

Hall is the principal investigator for the two-year NSF grant, which runs through August 2028.

Informuta co-founders Leo Williams, left, principal scientist of bioinformatics, and Kalen Hall, CEO and principal investigator for the company’s $1.25 million NSF Phase II grant. (Photo courtesy of Informuta)

Growing in New Orleans

Informuta was founded in New Orleans in 2023 as a Tulane University spinout. The company grew out of Hall’s doctoral research into antibiotic resistance and was co-founded with Leo Williams, who serves as principal scientist of bioinformatics. Informuta won the 2024 BioChallenge, NOBIC’s national startup pitch competition, and operates its central laboratory at NOBIC.

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Photo provided by Informuta.

Informuta has received support from Louisiana investors, including the New Orleans BioFund, NOBIC’s affiliated investment fund, Tulane Ventures, 1834 Ventures, Boot64 Ventures and Flamingo Funders.

“NSF Phase II awards go to companies that delivered on their Phase I work, and Kalen and her team delivered,” said Kris Khalil, executive director of NOBIC. “Informuta won the BioChallenge, built its lab here at NOBIC and is now taking important steps toward CLIA certification and CAP accreditation – all milestones that move the company closer to commercial readiness. Our team has supported Informuta along that path, from lab infrastructure and technical resources to navigating the requirements that come with bringing a biotech product to market. With continued support from BioDistrict New Orleans and Louisiana Economic Development, we are expanding that hands-on commercialization support, including SBIR and STTR assistance, so more Louisiana companies can make that same jump from the bench to the market.”

Certification under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) and accreditation from the College of American Pathologists (CAP) are laboratory quality and regulatory milestones that support clinical testing.

Informuta has also expanded its leadership team as it prepares for clinical testing. Ryan Shields, Pharm.D., M.S., BCIDP, has joined as chief medical officer; Ayesha Khan, Ph.D., D (ABMM), M (ASCP), as vice president of clinical microbiology; and Barbara Zehentner, Ph.D., M.B.A., HCLD, as lab director.