Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Feature

New Orleans BioInnovation Center to Position Metro Area as Destination for Neurological Care

New Orleans BioInnovation Center steps up its efforts to position the metro area as a destination for neurological care

October 31, 2025   |By and

Kris Khalil starts the day not in a boardroom, but by balancing his attention between an 8-week-old commanding his attention and an 18-month-old toddler zig-zagging around the house. Within hours, he’ll trade that morning mayhem for a different kind of chaos: a New Orleans Chamber of Commerce event at the New Orleans BioInnovation Center, which

Already an Insider? Log in

Get Instant Access for only $4/month*

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

- Sponsors -

*Billed $48/annually

 

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Close the CTA

Happy 504 Day!  🎉

Order a full year of local stories,

delivered to your door.

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter