New Orleans BioInnovation Center Announces Six Finalists for BioChallenge Pitch Competition

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans BioInnovation Center (NOBIC) announced the finalists for the annual BioChallenge pitch competition to be held Oct. 31. The competition invites entrepreneurs and startups to showcase their groundbreaking ideas and technologies, positioning them for success in bringing to market the next generation of health security solutions. The six finalists are Vocxi Health, SiVEC Biotechnologies, Anvil Diagnostics, Informuta, Vaxess Technologies, Inc. and EriVan Bio.

“We are immensely proud to announce this year’s BioChallenge finalists, who exemplify the cutting edge of innovation in the biotech industry,” said Patrick Norton, board chair of the New Orleans BioInnovation Center. “Each of these startups is developing groundbreaking technologies with the potential to transform health security solutions on a global scale. We are excited to provide a platform that supports their growth and showcases their contributions to improving human health.”

Vocxi Health will be pitching MyBreathPrint, a noninvasive, early disease detection system that delivers accurate results with just one minute of breathing. The MyBreathPrint system reads the volatile organic compound (VOC) pattern of disease on a patient’s breath and with advanced data science techniques, it can analyze the patterns of thousands of VOCs to create a unique BreathPrint and assess a patient’s health. This early detection method can lead to less extensive treatment, better chances of survival, and improved long-term health outcomes.

SiVEC Biotechnologies will be presenting BactPac, a biotherapeutic delivery platform, using a highly and carefully engineered bacterial strain that safely enables the production and delivery of next-generation nucleic acid and gene editing therapies. The BactPac platform can be used to target a wide range of diseases in humans and animals, with applications for cancer treatment and for genetic, infectious and chronic diseases.

Anvil Diagnostics is developing culture-free, comprehensive, and quantitative liquid biopsies to improve and personalize care. Their product is a state-of-the-art blood test that aims to revolutionize infection management in hospitals, leveraging existing digital PCR technology to deliver rapid, comprehensive and quantitative pathogen diagnostics. This test can identify nearly all pathogens’ DNA in blood within approximately three hours.

Informuta has developed a novel approach to multidrug-resistance testing, utilizing a dynamic and self-learning prediction model based on mutational signatures and their relationships to drug resistance and treatment failure. Where competing products can either take days to turn around or rely entirely on already-known biomarkers and their accepted tendencies toward drug resistance, Informuta’s tool can generate results in under 24 hours and is positioned to discover and incorporate new-to-world relationships between mutational signatures and drug resistance.

Vaxess’ flagship product is the MIMIX platform, a revolutionary drug delivery system utilizing a shelf-stable, self-applied microarray patch (MAP). This innovative platform is designed for the efficient and consistent delivery of a wide range of vaccines and therapeutics, including live viruses, peptides, proteins, mRNA, inactivated viruses and adjuvanted vaccines. The MIMIX patch features advanced biomaterials that ensure better bioavailability, reduced side effects and increased patient compliance compared to traditional methods.

EriVan Bio’s flagship technology harnesses the potential of exosomes, natural nano-sized particles that facilitate intercellular communication and material transfer. This platform enables a wide range of applications, from targeted drug delivery and regenerative medicine to cosmetics and antimicrobial treatments. Additionally, their advanced manufacturing process produces high-quality exosomes that can effectively cross biological barriers, including the blood-brain barrier, opening up possibilities for targeted therapies in neurodegenerative diseases.

The BioChallenge pitch competition will be held at the New Orleans BioInnovation Center in downtown New Orleans Oct. 31, 2024, following BIO on the BAYOU, an academic biotechnology research symposium. As a partner of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA DRIVe ) Division of Research Innovation and Ventures, NOBIC is excited to focus this year’s challenge around the mission to develop medical countermeasures that address the public health and medical consequences of chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) accidents, incidents and attacks, pandemic influenza and emerging infectious diseases.

“The BioChallenge competition is a testament to the thriving biotech ecosystem we are cultivating in our backyard,” said Kris Khalil, Executive Director of NOBIC. “This year’s finalists have demonstrated exceptional creativity and dedication in addressing some of the most pressing health challenges of our time. We look forward to seeing their innovations come to life and are committed to supporting their journey from the BioChallenge through commercialization.”

Past winners of the BioChallenge include local biotech trailblazers such as Axosim, Instapath, Junum, Obatala Sciences and BioAesthetics. This year’s total prize pool, supported by Silicon Valley Bank, the New Orleans BioFund, Blue Knight, GNO Inc., DDD, and other community organizations, is over $100,000 and growing.

Sign up to learn more at: https://neworleansbio.com/biochallenge-2024/