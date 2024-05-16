New Orleans-Based Commercial HVAC Company Acquires Tennessee Company

NEW ORLEANS — Commercial HVAC company CIS, headquartered in New Orleans, has acquired E-Solutions for Building, a Tennessee-based provider of HVAC, plumbing and other equipment and services for commercial buildings.

E-Solutions for Building, which was founded in 2010, will begin operating under the CIS brand of companies starting June 1. CIS already operates in Louisiana, Arkansas, Florida and Tennessee.

A spokesperson said the acquisition “expands CIS’s geographical footprint across the Southeast, particularly into one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S., while further strengthening our relationship with Carrier. With approximately 30 dedicated employees, the addition of E-Solutions for Building enhances CIS’s coverage for Carrier equipment, parts and controls to encompass the entire state of Tennessee.”

Dan Leonard and Steve Grant, executives at E-Solutions for Building, will join CIS as partners. They will continue to lead the Tennessee business operations.

“After talking with Mike, I realized that by merging with CIS, we could accelerate our growth to provide best in class products, services and support to our clients,” Grant said. “Additionally, with the scale of the combined organization, we are able to offer a first-class benefits package to our employees.”

“This is an extremely exciting and monumental time in our company’s history,” said Mike Bonano, CIS president and CEO. “The addition of E-Solutions and their team solidifies our commitment to excellence and sustainable growth throughout the region. Dan and Charlene Leonard and Steve and Christi Grant have built a great business in Tennessee, and we expect to expand on the foundation that they have paved. This partnership deepens our Carrier relationship and strengthens our regional presence so that we can better serve our customers. We are thrilled to welcome our new team members from E-Solutions and eager to get to work building a better and more energy efficient world.”