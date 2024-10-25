New Orleans Awarded $1.2M for Resilient Algiers Project

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The City of New Orleans Office of Homeland Security’s (NOHSEP) Hazard Mitigation branch was recently awarded $1.2 million from FEMA’s Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) Project Scoping grant that will be used for the planning and design of the Resilient Algiers Project.

The Resilient Algiers Project will repurpose two long vacant lots in an Algiers neighborhood to improve drainage for a community that’s consistently struggled with flooding. Initially, the community was looking to repurpose one long vacant lot; a 6-acre lot near Sullen Place and Woodland Drive where an apartment complex once stood. After damage to the apartment complex by Hurricane Katrina, the community partnered with Tulane Small Center to reimagine the space as an urban farm, to be called Hung Dao Heritage Gardens.

“It is our responsibility to support our communities in developing sustainable solutions to a climate that is changing, in real time,” said Mayor LaToya Cantell. “What we are seeing here is collaboration. We are all working together and pooling our resources to not only invest in the now but invest in our future.”

“This $1.2 million award for the Resilient Algiers Project is a huge step forward for our community. By repurposing vacant lots into green spaces designed to manage stormwater, we are starting to address the root causes of the flooding that has impacted us for years. This project is a testament to the power of collaboration and the commitment we all share to protect Algiers. Together, we are building a more resilient future for Algiers,” says District C Councilmember, Freddie King.

It wasn’t until community leaders officially formed Hung Dao Community Development Corporation (CDC), a non-profit to lead community visioning efforts that NOHSEP’s Hazard Mitigation branch joined forces. Through the identification of an adjacent 3-acre city owned lot, NOHSEP’s Hazard Mitigation branch expanded the project footprint to two long vacant lots. The scope of the project has also since expanded to a larger green stormwater drainage improvement project in addition to the Hung Dao Heritage Gardens.

“I am incredibly proud of the work of Austin Feldbaum and the Hazard Mitigation team in working with the community to enact sustainable solutions to what has been a long-term problem,” said NOHSEP Director, Collin Arnold. “Not only must we respond to the impacts of flooding and extreme storms after they occur, but we must plan for them to mitigate impacts before they occur. It is crucial that we change with our environment and that we are all involved in that process.”

“Green Infrastructure projects like this help reduce the chronic flooding that affects this area and are a key part of adapting the city to the increasing threat of extreme storms,” says NOHSEP Hazard Mitigation Director, Austin Feldbaum.

As the Resilient Algiers Project continued to move forward, Song Community Development Corporation (CDC), a nonprofit working in climate resilience in New Orleans East, was looped in to lead project development efforts alongside Hung Dao CDC and provide additional technical assistance and coordination. As a result of this collaborative, the Resilient Algiers project was selected as one of ten finalists in the Greater New Orleans Foundation’s Next 100 Years Challenge securing $100,000 to address climate and environmental hazards through nature-based solutions.

“We are thrilled to see the early success of the collaborative and innovative team effort put forth by Song CDC and the City of New Orleans,” said Greater New Orleans Foundation President and CEO, Andy Kopplin. “When we launched our Next 100 Years Challenge last March, it was our goal to inspire nonprofits and their governmental partners to develop great ideas for public infrastructure that can earn state and federal investments. And this project has done just that, another proof point that by investing in the great ideas of our partners, the Foundation can help them catalyze additional funding opportunities. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this project will have for the community in the years and decades to come.”

“BIPOC communities bear the brunt of climate change. This funding not only supports community-led hazard mitigation efforts, but it also contributes to the community’s optimal well-being and preservation of cultural identity,” says Song CDC Co-Executive Director, Tap Bui.

“Receiving this FEMA BRIC Project Scoping grant is a huge step forward for our community’s safety and future. With the increasing threats from climate change and natural disasters, these resources will help us prepare, protect, and strengthen our neighborhoods. It’s an investment in the people who live here, and we’re excited to be part of this important work,” said Hung Dao CDC Leader, John Hoa Nguyen.