New Orleans Attorney Returns to Adams & Reese

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Sara Valentine has rejoined Adams & Reese as a member of the Litigation Practice Group and as Counsel in the firm’s New Orleans office. Valentine has close to 20 years of experience as in-house counsel and in private practice.

This is Valentine’s second stint with Adams & Reese as she was Special Counsel from 2017-2022, before serving as an attorney and corporate counsel for PBF Energy.

Throughout her legal career, Valentine has represented clients across a wide range of commercial litigation matters, including environmental, oil and gas, energy, insurance, employee benefits, and indemnity and contract disputes.

Valentine will work with both the A&R Litigation Practice Group and the Appellate Litigation Team.

She earned her J.D. from Loyola University New Orleans College of Law (2006) and received her B.A. from the University of Missouri-Kansas City (2002).

About Adams & Reese

Adams and Reese LLP is a prominent multidisciplinary law firm established in 1951, headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana. With over 300 attorneys and advisors, the firm operates across 20 offices throughout the southern United States and Washington, D.C.

The firm offers a broad spectrum of legal services across various industries including construction, energy and renewable energy, maritime and transportation, banking and finance, government relations, education, real estate, intellectual property, labor and employment, insurance, and entertainment and media.