Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
People on the Move

New Orleans Attorney Returns to Adams & Reese

June 2, 2025   |By

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Sara Valentine has rejoined Adams & Reese as a member of the Litigation Practice Group and as Counsel in the firm’s New Orleans office. Valentine has close to 20 years of experience as in-house counsel and in private practice. 

This is Valentine’s second stint with Adams & Reese as she was Special Counsel from 2017-2022, before serving as an attorney and corporate counsel for PBF Energy. 

Throughout her legal career, Valentine has represented clients across a wide range of commercial litigation matters, including environmental, oil and gas, energy, insurance, employee benefits, and indemnity and contract disputes. 

- Sponsors -

Valentine will work with both the A&R Litigation Practice Group and the Appellate Litigation Team. 

She earned her J.D. from Loyola University New Orleans College of Law (2006) and received her B.A. from the University of Missouri-Kansas City (2002).

About Adams & Reese

Adams and Reese LLP is a prominent multidisciplinary law firm established in 1951, headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana. With over 300 attorneys and advisors, the firm operates across 20 offices throughout the southern United States and Washington, D.C.

- Partner Content -

The University of New Orleans: An Investment With Lasting Returns

Higher education is changing, but one thing that remains constant is the University of New Orleans’ devotion to powering the engine propelling Louisiana’s workforce. For...
Read More

The firm offers a broad spectrum of legal services across various industries including construction, energy and renewable energy, maritime and transportation, banking and finance, government relations, education, real estate, intellectual property, labor and employment, insurance, and entertainment and media.

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Close the CTA

Happy 504 Day!  🎉

Order a full year of local stories,

delivered to your door.

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter