New Orleans, Asheville Artists Unite for Post-Hurricane Exhibit

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Academy of Fine Arts (NOAFA), in partnership with the Asheville-based ArtsvilleUSA and River Arts District Artists (RADA), announces A Tale of Two Cities, an exhibition featuring arts and crafts from New Orleans and Asheville artists, produced in response to the destructive hurricanes that have shaped the two regions’ stories.

Opening on September 13, 2025—a date strategically situated between the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina and the first anniversary of Hurricane Helene—A Tale of Two Cities commemorates the shared experiences and lessons of New Orleans and Asheville as they navigate the aftermath of climate-related disaster. Through this exhibition, artists will create a dialogue between the two cities, exploring themes of rebirth and the power of art to foster hope and recovery.

A Tale of Two Cities will be on display at the New Orleans Academy of Fine Arts (5256 Magazine Street) through November 8, 2025, providing a space for artists to reflect on their unique responses to similar challenges and inviting viewers on the first step of a journey to consider how shared experiences can lead to collective healing. An Asheville-exclusive leg of the exhibition is scheduled to open September 1 at Candler, North Carolina’s Ferguson Family YMCA.

Above Image: “Avoca Island” by New Orleans artist Tina Freeman

These two exhibitions will both aim to help revive Asheville as a global center for arts and crafts; participating Asheville-based artists will receive 100% of the proceeds from their sold work.

“We hope to inspire and forge relationships across the board through art and culture that will endure and aid these two cities and other future communities in need,” says exhibition curator and New Orleans artist, Jan Gilbert.

“This exhibition has always been, since its inception, about helping the artists of Asheville heal from the devasting storm that forever changed their lives, but it is also about so much more,” remarks NOAFA Executive Director, Andrew J. Rodgers. “It is about how arts and culture can play an essential role in this healing process and how artists, some of the most vulnerable often in our society, need to be protected and represented so that they can continue to lift up people in doubt after existential crises such as Helene and Katrina.”

Above Image: “Things that Float” by New Orleans artist Rontherin Ratliff

A Tale of Two Cities is curated by Jan Gilbert, Andrew J. Rodgers, and Asheville-based artist Kenn Kotara. It is presented with support from Asheville’s River Arts District Artists (RADA) President Jeffrey Burroughs and RADA Foundation Executive Director Kim Self Hundertmark.

Exhibiting artists from New Orleans include Babette Beaullieu, Chandra McCormick, Frank Relle, Jan Gilbert, Jana Napoli, Jeremy Jernegan, Keith Calhoun, Luis Cruz Azaceta, Phil Sandusky, Rontherin Ratliff, Sibylle Peretti, and Tina Freeman.

Exhibiting artists from Asheville include Alison Chism, Amy Putansu, Ashely Graber, Cassie Butcher, Chris Jehly, Danielle Hughes, Elizabeth Carrington, Galen Frost Bernard, Hayden Wilson, Jeffrey Burroughs, Jesse Jason, Jim McDowell, Joseph Pearson, Julie Slattery, Kenn Kotara, Laura Woods, Melanie Maranda, Nava Lubelski, Peter Roux, Rob Amberg, and Tami Beldue.

The virtual showcase of A Tale of Two Cities will be available on ArtsvilleUSA.com starting September 1, 2025, and can be viewed through the end of the calendar year.

About the New Orleans Academy of Fine Arts

The New Orleans Academy of Fine Arts opened its doors at 5256 Magazine Street in 1980. Our non-profit organization is dedicated to the preservation of Fine Arts’ past and the development of its future through an engaging education in a welcoming environment.

About ArtsvilleUSA

ArtsvilleUSA is a non-profit organization based in Asheville, NC, serving the arts and crafts community across all 23 counties of Western North Carolina. ArtsvilleUSA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Arterial, a 501(c)(3) non-profit media platform dedicated to amplifying art in the world.

About RADA

The River Arts District Artists is a nonprofit artist-led organization representing over 750 working artists and studios along Asheville’s French Broad River. The district is a national destination for immersive art experiences and cultural tourism. RADA promotes and supports the creative community through advocacy, events, education, and public engagement, fostering connection between artists and audiences year-round. Despite the challenges of Hurricane Helene, the district continues to rebuild and remains a symbol of Asheville’s artistic resilience and community spirit.

About RADA Foundation

The RADA Foundation supports the River Arts District Artists (RADA) by providing scholarships, shared workspace, and technical assistance. Committed to fostering creativity, the Foundation enhances Asheville’s vibrant arts community, creating a cultural hub that attracts art lovers and enriches the local scene with studios, galleries, and live music.