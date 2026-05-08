Economy

New Orleans Approves $103M Caesars Casino Revenue Deal

May 8, 2026   |By
New Orleans Approves $103M Caesars Casino Revenue Deal
New Orleans Approves $103M Caesars Casino Revenue Deal. Getty image.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans City Council has approved a deal to generate more than $100 million in immediate cash by selling a portion of the city’s future Caesars casino lease payments, aiming to rebuild depleted emergency reserves without raising taxes or taking on new debt. The Bureau of Governmental Research (BGR) called the

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