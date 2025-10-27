NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans and Louisiana have once again been recognized among America’s premier travel destinations. The region earned three honors at the JRNY America Awards, a UK-based program launched in 2024 to celebrate excellence in U.S. travel and tourism. Though still a relatively new program, the JRNY America Awards have attracted growing attention from international travel professionals, particularly within the UK market for U.S. destinations.

In addition, ConventionSouth Magazine named New Orleans & Company a Readers’ Choice Award winner, recognizing excellence among convention and visitors bureaus and meeting destinations across the South.

These awards highlight the region’s continued leadership in hospitality, culinary excellence and destination management.

Best Food City – New Orleans

At the second annual JRNY America Awards, held in London on Oct. 23, New Orleans was named Best Food City, one of several categories that honor standout destinations, attractions and tourism initiatives across the United States. The recognition highlights how the city’s restaurants, festivals and food culture continue to impress visitors from around the world. The award reaffirms New Orleans’ global reputation for culinary creativity and authenticity.

According to JRNY, the Best Food City award honors a destination where cuisine is more than a meal, serving as both a way of life and a defining part of the visitor experience. That distinction continues to describe New Orleans’ enduring culinary culture.

New Orleans and Louisiana Earn Top Tourism Honors. Getty image.

U.S. State of the Year – Louisiana

In addition, Louisiana was recognized at the JRNY America Awards as the U.S. State of the Year for its unified tourism strategy celebrating the state’s heritage, hospitality and innovation under the leadership of the Louisiana Office of Tourism.

The JRNY America Awards committee states that the U.S. State of the Year award honors destinations that demonstrate excellence in tourism through innovation, sustainability and overall visitor satisfaction. Louisiana’s selection reflects the state’s ongoing commitment to promoting authentic culture and exceptional hospitality across its diverse regions.

Best New Tourism Initiative – Amtrak Mardi Gras Service

Also at the JRNY America Awards, Amtrak’s new Mardi Gras Service, which connects Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, was honored with the Best New Tourism Initiative award for expanding Gulf Coast connectivity and creating a regional rail link that enhances both accessibility and visitor growth.

Since launching in August, the service has drawn consistently strong ridership along the Gulf Coast. According to the Southern Rail Commission, demand was so high during the first three New Orleans Saints home weekends that Amtrak added an extra car, increasing capacity by 60 seats for game-day service.

The Southern Rail Commission also reported that the new route has boosted visitor traffic to attractions, hotels and retail businesses in several Gulf Coast cities. During its first 15 days of operation, the line carried about 6,700 passengers, averaging roughly 447 riders per day, with load factors averaging 65 percent and peaking at 75 percent on select trips.

Ridership has already exceeded early projections, with trains operating near capacity on weekends and during major events, underscoring strong and sustained interest in the route as both a transportation option and a tourism driver for the region.

New Orleans & Louisiana Earn Top Tourism Honors. Amtrak Gettyimage.

Other Winners of JRNY Awards

Other major winners at the 2025 JRNY America Awards included:

New York State as Destination of the Year,

Colorado as Best Outdoor Region and

California for the State Conservation Award.

These results reflect the broader national trend toward highlighting sustainability, infrastructure investment and experiential tourism as competitive strengths.

Readers’ Choice Award – New Orleans & Company

At the same time as winning prominent JRNY America Awards, New Orleans & Company announced that it has been named a ConventionSouth Readers’ Choice Award winner for excellence among convention and visitors bureaus, convention centers and meeting facilities throughout the South.

The honor recognizes the continued strength of New Orleans’ meetings and conventions sector, where service quality and visitor experience play a vital role in the city’s economic growth. Presented annually by ConventionSouth Magazine, the Readers’ Choice Awards are determined by event planners and hospitality professionals across the region. Winners are featured in the magazine’s December issue, which serves as a key planning resource for associations and corporations throughout the South.

New Orleans & Louisiana Earn Top Tourism Honors. Photo by Kelly Hite.

ConventionSouth Magazine has presented its Readers’ Choice Awards annually since 2001, making 2025 the program’s 24th year.

For New Orleans & Co., the recognition reflects the collective dedication of the city’s hospitality partners and meeting professionals who continue to uphold New Orleans’ “Built to Host” reputation. It also reinforces the city’s dual strength in leisure and business travel, which is an advantage that allows it to compete effectively in both national and international markets.