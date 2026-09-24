New Orleans Advances $28M Neighborhood Power Plan

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans City Council’s Climate Change and Sustainability Committee advanced the Neighborhood Power Plan on Sept. 23, approving the parameters of a $28 million battery incentive program projected to create the largest per-capita virtual power plant in the country.

“Every outage is a reminder that we need a more reliable and flexible electric grid,” said Councilmember Aimee McCarron, chair of the Climate Change and Sustainability Committee. “I’m proud to say, in partnership with Together New Orleans, the Alliance for Affordable Energy and my colleagues, we have a new solution to these chronic problems that is for the people and by the people.”

The vote marks a milestone in a two-year effort by Together New Orleans and the Alliance for Affordable Energy, which jointly filed the proposal that initiated City Council Docket UD-24-02 in October 2024.

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“This experience has taught me what real democracy can look like,” said Becky Meriwether, co-chair of Together New Orleans’ Energy Reform team. “We’ve been able, as citizens, not just to get a seat at the table. We’ve been able to bring the table and set it. I’ve learned we can sit down with people who hold tremendous power in this system and get something done that’s truly good.”

How the Neighborhood Power Plan Works

The Neighborhood Power Plan will provide incentives for batteries for homes, community sites and businesses across New Orleans. During an outage, those batteries can provide backup power to the buildings where they are installed. On normal days, they connect as a virtual power plant, sending stored electricity to the grid when demand is highest. That reduces strain on the larger power system and can reduce the cost of electricity during peak demand.

The program dedicates $23.6 million in Entergy settlement funds to upfront battery incentives, split evenly between residential and commercial customers. Another $3 million is earmarked for administrative costs. The program is projected to deploy batteries at about 1,000 homes and 200 to 300 commercial or community sites.

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The incentives approved by the council would provide $850 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) of battery storage for low-income residents, which, when paired with federal tax credits, should make batteries essentially free for low-income families. The $550-per-kWh incentive for other residents and businesses will cover about 60% of the cost of battery storage. The program requires ongoing participation of battery systems in the virtual power plant.

What Happens Next

The resolution now moves to the full City Council for a final vote Oct. 1. Entergy New Orleans will have until Oct. 31 to submit a revised implementation plan, with strong ongoing oversight promised by the council at Wednesday’s meeting. The program is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2027.

About Together New Orleans

Together New Orleans is a broad-based coalition of congregations and community-based organizations working across lines of race, faith, neighborhood and political affiliation to address issues affecting families and communities across New Orleans.