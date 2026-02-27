Login
500 Magazine

New Orleans 500: Vaughn Fauria

CEO of NewCorp

February 27, 2026
Headshot of Vaughn Fauria

Education: Stony Brook University (MSW), University of New Orleans (ED)

Bucket List Travel Destination: Ghana

Book: Anything by Octavia Butler

Goal for this year: Work with other humans toward love, peace and equity for all

1st job: A candy striper at Flint Goodridge Hospital

Since 1997, Fauria has led an economic development nonprofit that promotes the advancement of small, minority- and women-owned businesses. During her tenure, NewCorp has provided nearly $30 million in loans, earned designation as a federal Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and served as the SBA’s microlender for Louisiana.

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Sign up for our email newsletter