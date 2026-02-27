New Orleans 500: Vaughn Fauria

Education: Stony Brook University (MSW), University of New Orleans (ED)
Bucket List Travel Destination: Ghana
Book: Anything by Octavia Butler
Goal for this year: Work with other humans toward love, peace and equity for all
1st job: A candy striper at Flint Goodridge Hospital
Since 1997, Fauria has led an economic development nonprofit that promotes the advancement of small, minority- and women-owned businesses. During her tenure, NewCorp has provided nearly $30 million in loans, earned designation as a federal Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and served as the SBA’s microlender for Louisiana.