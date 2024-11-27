New Orleans 500: Syrita Steib

Shop Local: Lucky Rose

Advice: Don’t let the lack of imagination of others kill your dream.

Admire: I admire my team because they come to work every day and get it done with no glory.

Hobby/Passion: I love to cook and eat!

Syrita Steib is the founder and executive director of Operation Restoration, an organization that helps women and girls impacted by incarceration by removing barriers that block their transition back into the community.

Formerly incarcerated herself, Steib was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison at the age of 19. She later received a full presidential pardon and went on to create an organization in 2016 that has grown rapidly to include 15 different programs and services that offer second chances to formerly and currently incarcerated women and girls in areas like education, healthcare and housing. She also speaks at national conferences and holds positions on multiple boards and councils, including as a board member on the Bureau of Governmental Research.