500 Magazine

New Orleans 500: Kyle Monti

Founder and CEO of Haptech Inc.

August 29, 2025
Kyle Monti headshot

Education: Bachelor of Science in physics, University of New Orleans

Best Advice: Be persistent.

Hidden Gem: Dos Jefes Uptown Cigar Bar

Hobby/Passion: I enjoy beekeeping / gardening.

On the Horizon: We are running at full sprint to take Haptech’s commercial product line – ERIS – into mass production.

A proud native of Luling, Louisiana, Monti is the founder and CEO behind Haptech, Inc. The New Orleans-based company is at the forefront of electronic and motor-driven haptic simulation and is composed of two brands, StrikerVR and Haptech Defense Systems, which was recently named Louisiana Economic Development’s 2025 Innovative Company of the Year.

Haptech Defense Systems makes advanced weapon simulators for the U.S. military and law enforcement agencies, while StrikerVR is a leading innovator in the gaming industry. Monti leads both brands with a clear mission: to build breakthrough technology that erases the line between mixed reality and the real world, where it matters most.

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

