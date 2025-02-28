New Orleans 500: Hans Luetkemeier

Education: Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Political Science, Tulane University

Advice: Remember that every day we get up in the morning is a good day. Enjoy everything that life has to offer.

On the Horizon: We remain excited about our future growth plans and expansion opportunities in the warehousing, transportation and logistics sector.

- Sponsors -

Hidden Gem: La Crepe Nanou — a great neighborhood restaurant that delivers every time

Go-to Restaurant: Clancy’s

A native of New Orleans, Luetkemeier has spent his entire 35-year career in the maritime, logistics and warehousing business. In April 2024, Luetkemeier took over the helm as president of the Dupuy Group (headquartered in New Orleans) as part of the company’s plans to expand its coffee handling services while diversifying both its commodity and customer base. He was instrumental in helping finalize Dupuy’s acquisition of Eland Logistics (based in Toronto) in December 2024, allowing Dupuy to expand its footprint and market presence into Canada. Luetkemeier has held numerous leadership positions over the course of his career, including serving as president of the New Orleans Board of Trade and chair of the Mississippi Valley Trade and Transport Association. He also received a gubernatorial appointment to serve on the State of Louisiana Pilotage Fee Commission.