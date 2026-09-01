New Orleans 500: Frank Rabalais

Rabalais joined Crescent Growth Capital in 2008 and is now a director of the firm, where he sources tax credit equity to help fund projects sponsored by nonprofit, governmental and for-profit entities. He also authors historic preservation certification applications and National Register of Historic Places nominations to secure federal and state historic tax credit equity.

Loved this podcast

The EconTalk podcast, hosted by Russ Roberts, is terrific. I feel like every episode boosts my IQ.

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Hidden talent

I speak French.

First job

Lifeguard

Passion

Brainstorming with like-minded people on how to fix New Orleans

- Partner Content - TruFund Financial: How Finance Enables Lasting Results When people think about Community Development Financial Institutions, like TruFund Financial Services, they often focus on the visible outcomes: the small businesses they help... Read More

Favorite concert

Anything with well-played horns and good singing in an intimate setting. Arena concerts are not my jam — unless Paul McCartney is playing.