500 Magazine

New Orleans 500: Abby Jones

Director of Sales and Marketing at Caesars Superdome

January 30, 2026
Head shot of Abby Jones

Education: Kendall College in Chicago (BS)

Recently Read: “The Women” by Kristin Hannah

Fave carnival parade: Krewe du Vieux and Chewbacchus

Hobbies: I enjoy cooking and baking, and often unwind by spending time with cookbooks, exploring new techniques and ideas.

First job: A porter at a Brunswick bowling alley — emptying 80 trash cans three times a night

Jones is a key leader at the Caesars Superdome, overseeing guest experience and event operations for one of the nation’s most iconic venues. Known for her professionalism, strategic coordination and commitment to excellence, she plays a vital role in delivering world-class experiences for fans, partners and major events that shape the sports and entertainment landscape.

Follow Us

