New Louie POP! Soda Line Launched

NEW ORLEANS — Basin Street Beverages, the New Orleans company behind Louie Louie hemp-derived THC seltzers, has expanded into the non-intoxicating beverage market with Louie POP!, a new line of sparkling sodas that launched Oct. 5. The company celebrated the introduction with a launch party Oct. 8.

The brand debuted throughout Greater New Orleans and online at drinklouiepop.com, with distribution expanding across Louisiana, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and the Florida Panhandle throughout the fall. The sodas are also available on Amazon and sold in six-packs, compared with four-packs for the company’s THC seltzers.

Louie POP! enters the growing modern soda category with four flavors inspired by the company’s most popular Louie Louie seltzers: Blackberry Lemon, Ginger Cucumber, Strawberry Lemon and Hibiscus Cherry.

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Locally, Louie POP! will be available to sample during several fall events in New Orleans, including Beignet Fest in City Park, Batture Fest at The Batture and Scales & Ales at the Audubon Aquarium.

“For years, we’ve been hearing from our customers that they would drink our hemp seltzers even without THC or CBD. So, we listened,” said Marie La France, co-founder of Basin Street Beverages.

In an Oct. 7 interview with Dry Atlas, La France said the company surveyed customers, conducted interviews and reviewed years of feedback before developing Louie POP!. The research showed demand for a version of Louie Louie without THC and helped shape the company’s decision to focus on flavor and simpler ingredients rather than added functional benefits.

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“When we started paying attention to what people were drinking, we saw a lot of half empty cans of ‘functional sodas’ being left on the table,” La France said. “Here in the South, people don’t need an excuse to have a soda; they just want something delicious with cleaner ingredients and a more intentional nutritional label.”

The sparkling beverages are made with real fruit, natural cane sugar and a touch of monk fruit. They contain no artificial ingredients, added fiber, probiotics, preservatives or intoxicants.

“What’s in the can is almost as important as what’s not,” said Ken Jackson, co-founder of Basin Street Beverages. “Nothing artificial, no fiber, no probiotics, no preservatives, no intoxicants; just delicious drinks without too much sugar that the whole family can enjoy. We never compromise on flavor or quality, and we are proud to bring that dedication to the soda aisle.”

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Photo by Kathleen Fitzgerald provided by Louie Louie.

From Hemp Seltzers to Modern Soda

The new soda line gives Basin Street Beverages a way to expand beyond hemp-derived THC drinks as federal restrictions threaten the industry’s future. The restrictions, scheduled to take effect Dec. 11, would limit finished hemp-derived cannabinoid products to no more than 0.4 milligrams of total THC and certain similar-effect cannabinoids per container, potentially removing many beverages currently sold legally in Louisiana from the market.

Uncertainty over federal hemp regulations was one reason Basin Street Beverages began considering a new product. Louie POP!, which contains no THC or CBD, gives the company a product line outside the intoxicating hemp beverage category. La France told Dry Atlas she expects the soda line to eventually generate more revenue than Louie Louie, potentially within a few years, because it can be sold more widely and reach consumers who do not purchase THC beverages.

Founded in New Orleans in 2023, Basin Street Beverages has built its business around Louie Louie, its hemp-infused seltzer line, which the company describes as a leading THC beverage brand in grocery and convenience stores nationwide.

Basin Street Beverages has received several industry honors, including a Clio Awards shortlist recognition for brand design and multiple platinum medals from the LA Spirits Awards High Spirits competition. Packaging for the new Louie POP! line was designed by Roy Fleeman of Office Hours.