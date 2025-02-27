New Leadership Announced at Gianna Restaurant

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Gianna Restaurant, a celebrated modern Italian restaurant with Louisiana ingredients, announced the appointment of Justin Koslowsky as the new Chef de Cuisine and Madelyn Sarola as the new General Manager.

With his extensive experience, Chef Justin brings a wealth of creativity, dedication to quality, and passion for Italian cuisine to the kitchen of Gianna. Most recently Justin served as Executive Chef of Chemin à la Mer, in partnership with Chef Donald Link, at the Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans.

“Chef Justin has exceptional talent, a commitment to authenticity, and a deep understanding of Italian cuisine that make him an ideal fit for Gianna,” said Donald Link, Executive Chef and President, Link Restaurant Group. “I value the professional relationship we developed at Chemin à la Mer and look forward to continuing our collaboration at Gianna.”

Koslowsky, a graduate of the prestigious Le Cordon Bleu, spent the early part of his career working in vibrant culinary cities such as Phoenix, Yountville and New York, refining his skills in renowned kitchens and several restaurants recognized by Michelin Guide across the country, including Binkley’s, Etoile, Contra, Atera, Corton, and Eleven Madison Park.

During that time, Koslowsky learned a great deal about pasta making and the nuances of Italian cuisine. In 2015, he moved to New Orleans to help launch the Ace Hotel’s signature restaurant, Josephine Estelle, under the mentorship of James Beard Award-nominated chefs Andy Ticer and Michael Hudman. At Josephine Estelle, Koslowsky was known for his modern Italian cuisine with a fresh sensibility.

Later, in 2021, he joined the opening team at Chemin à la Mer as Executive Chef. “I am honored to take on this position at Gianna,” said Koslowsky. “I have enjoyed working with Chef Donald and look forward to this opportunity to share my love of Italian cooking.”

At Gianna, Chef Justin continues cultivating a deeper connection with local farmers and fishermen while expanding the menu to include more vegetable-forward dishes. Additionally, he is introducing a broader selection of seafood, such as crudos, conservas, and spuntinos, all inspired by Italian culinary traditions.

Madelyn Sarola, raised in the New Orleans area, brings a decade of experience in the hospitality industry to her role as General Manager at Gianna. Her expertise spans human resources and administrative management, where she has consistently shown her commitment to excellence. With dedication to first-class service, Sarola will oversee Gianna’s operations, ensuring an exceptional experience for guests.

The Link Restaurant Group (LRG) includes Herbsaint Restaurant and Bar; Cochon Restaurant; Cochon Butcher; Calcasieu, a private dining facility; Pêche, named Best New Restaurant in America by the James Beard Foundation; La Boulangerie, a neighborhood bakery and café, and Gianna, nominated for Best New Restaurant in America 2019 by the James Beard Foundation. Link’s flagship restaurant Herbsaint earned Donald Link a James Beard award in 2007 for Best Chef South. Cochon was nominated in 2007 for Best New Restaurant in America by the James Beard Foundation and was listed in The New York Times as “one of the top 3 restaurants that count.”

Stephen Stryjewski, LRG chef/partner, was named Best Chef South at the 2011 James Beard Foundation Awards, and Ryan Prewitt, chef/partner of Pêche, was named Best Chef South at the 2014 James Beard Foundation Awards. Pêche chef de cuisine Nicole Mills was included in the 2024 class of Best New Chefs by Food & Wine. The James Beard Foundation also honored Link’s first cookbook: “Real Cajun:Rustic Home Cooking” from Donald Link’s Louisiana (Clarkson Potter) with their top award for Best American Cookbook.

In 2014, Chef Link published his second cookbook, Down South: Bourbon, Pork, Gulf Shrimp & Second Helpings of Everything (Clarkson Potter). In 2015, Chefs Link and Stryjewski created the Link Stryjewski Foundation to address the persistent cycle of violence and poverty and lack of quality education and job training opportunities available to young people in New Orleans.