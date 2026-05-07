New LCMC Health Cancer Director Named

Amelia Jernigan, New LCMC Health Cancer Service Line Director Named

NEW ORLEANS – LCMC Health has named Dr. Amelia Jernigan, Professor of Gynecological Oncology at LSU Health New Orleans, as Cancer Service Line Director, a strategic leadership role focused on advancing coordinated, high-quality cancer care across the health system and expanding access to comprehensive oncology services for patients throughout the region.

In this role, Dr. Jernigan will work collaboratively across the LCMC Health system to strengthen and align cancer services, helping grow the depth and breadth of offerings available to prevent, diagnose, treat, and support recovery from a cancer diagnosis. Her leadership will help ensure patients can access exceptional care close to home while benefiting from the strength of a connected regional network.

Dr. Jernigan will also promote multidisciplinary collaboration, physician engagement, education, and clinical research across hospitals and institutions throughout the system. These efforts support LCMC Health’s mission to deliver destination-level oncology services and continue building one of the Gulf South’s most comprehensive cancer care networks.

- Sponsors -

“Cancer care today requires coordination, innovation, and deep collaboration across specialties and institutions,” said Dr. Amelia Jernigan. “I’m honored to help lead this important work as we continue expanding access to advanced care, strengthening research opportunities, and improving the experience for every patient and family we serve.”

Clinical Background and Experience – LCMC Health Cancer Service Line Director

Dr. Jernigan is a gynecologic oncologist with the LSU Health Sciences Center New Orleans Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology. She earned her medical degree from Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia, where she was inducted into the prestigious Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society. She completed her residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Johns Hopkins Hospital, serving as Administrative Chief Resident and receiving the Ungula Sinistra Award in recognition of her surgical skill and exceptional care of women with gynecologic cancer. She then completed a fellowship in Gynecologic Oncology at Cleveland Clinic.

As a gynecologic oncologist, Dr. Jernigan specializes in the use of surgery and chemotherapy to treat gynecologic cancers and complex gynecologic conditions requiring advanced surgical care. She is board certified in both Obstetrics and Gynecology and Gynecologic Oncology and is a Fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

- Partner Content - Besselman Wealth Planners For over 50 years, Besselman Wealth Planners has been helping individuals, families, and businesses in the Greater New Orleans area navigate the financial markets.... Read More

Dr. Jernigan’s appointment also comes at an important time of continued growth and alignment across the system as the LSU LCMC Health Cancer Center prepares for its future application for National Cancer Institute designation. Strengthening systemwide oncology coordination, research infrastructure, and patient access will be critical components of that long-term vision.

“Dr. Jernigan brings the leadership, clinical expertise, and collaborative spirit needed to help shape the future of cancer care across our system,” said Rob Calhoun, LCMC Health Chief Executive of Health Services. “Her appointment reflects our commitment to delivering world-class oncology care while building for the future.”

Dr. Jernigan also is Medical Director of Cancer Services at University Medical Center, New Orleans and the Ronald D. Alvarez, MD, MBA Professor of Gynecologic Oncology.