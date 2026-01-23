New Jazz Club Opens at Omni Royal Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — The Omni Royal Orleans Hotel has announced the opening of the Three Maries Jazz Club and The Royal Bar, adding a new 68-seat live-music venue and bar to the French Quarter. Located at the center of the hotel, the jazz club is designed as an intimate performance space for local musicians, with a permanent stage and seating arranged close to performers.

A Name Rooted in European Royal History

The club’s name references three historical figures with European royal ties: Marie Mancini, an Italian noblewoman and early love of King Louis XIV of France who later fled an arranged marriage; Maria Theresa of Spain, Queen of France from 1660 to 1683 as Louis XIV’s wife; and Marie Louise of Austria, a Habsburg archduchess who married Napoleon Bonaparte in 1810 for political reasons. Hotel representatives said the name reflects the property’s French Quarter setting and European influences.

The Royal Bar Expands the Concept

Adjacent to the club, The Royal Bar operates in the hotel lobby as a separate concept. The bar seats 84 guests and features a horseshoe-shaped brass bar, marble and wood flooring, chevron-patterned wood details and limewashed walls. An original antique glass map with gold leaf, retained from the historic property, remains on display as part of the bar’s interior.

- Sponsors -

Live Music and Programming

Programming at Three Maries Jazz Club focuses on live performances by New Orleans-based musicians. The venue’s regular rotation includes Or Shovaly Plus and the Glen David Andrews Band, alongside a broader lineup of local artists. According to the hotel, the schedule also includes brass band performances, piano-led sets and a recurring Friday night second line-style brass band feature.

Three Maries Jazz Club operates Thursdays through Saturdays, with live music on Thursdays from 6:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 5:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. Reservations are available through OpenTable, with walk-ins accepted. The Royal Bar is open Monday through Thursday from 2:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m., and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Food and beverage offerings at the jazz club include a cocktail-forward menu supported by a curated wine and beer selection. The cocktail list features house-designed drinks, while the food menu centers on small plates inspired by New Orleans cuisine, including variations on jambalaya, muffuletta and andouille sausage.

- Partner Content - Besselman Wealth Planners For over 50 years, Besselman Wealth Planners has been helping individuals, families, and businesses in the Greater New Orleans area navigate the financial markets.... Read More

The Omni Royal Orleans Hotel is located at 621 St. Louis St. in the French Quarter. Hotel officials said additional updates to the property are planned, with details available here.

Hotel Expansion Plans Amid Broader Omni Development

While the Omni Royal Orleans continues these innovative renovations and expansions, it is also advancing plans for the much larger new property adjacent to the Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Convention Center. The company has secured approval to build the 1,000-room headquarters hotel, a project expected to cost more than $550 million and include roughly 100,000 square feet of meeting space along with multiple dining venues and amenities. Construction is slated to begin this year with an anticipated opening in 2029.

Omni has said the new development is designed to draw larger conventions and business travel to the city and strengthen New Orleans’ competitive position as a meetings destination.